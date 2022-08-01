Motorola Teases The Big Cover Display On The Razr (2022) – Android Headlines

Ads
Android News / Motorola Teases The Big Cover Display On The Razr (2022)
Motorola is all set to launch the Razr (2022), aka Razr 3, foldable tomorrow with one big advantage over Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4. The former sports a significantly larger cover display that is much more usable. Rumors suggest it will measure about 2.7-inch diagonally, against the Flip 4’s 2.1-inch. Motorola is highlighting this edge of the new Razr in its latest teaser for the phone.
The Lenovo-owned company posted an image of the Razr 3 on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The image shows the back side of the upper half of the device. It gives us a much clearer look at the rear camera layout, button placements, and most importantly, the big cover display. The Chinese firm is teasing various use cases for the external screen.
For example, it lets you take selfies using the rear camera, control music playback, read notifications, check out the calendar, use maps for navigation, and much more. Motorola is touting it as a full-fledged smartphone screen that allows you to quickly get things done without unfolding the device. Samsung’s Flip series devices leave a lot to be desired in this regard. Of course, the latter can do a lot of those things. But the screen is too tiny to make for comfortable use.
Motorola has offered a big external display on its Razr foldables since the very first model back in 2019. But the original Razr and Razr 2 (Razr 5G) weren’t quite full-fledged flagships. They lacked in a lot of departments, including the camera and the processor. The company seems to have addressed those shortcomings with the 2022 model. The Razr 3 appears to be a more complete package that is capable of challenging Samsung’s Flip lineup in the clamshell foldable segment.
From what we have known so far, the Motorola Razr (2022) will sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen on the inside, with a 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor powers the phone, with rumors suggesting up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The two cameras at the back include a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. There’s a 32-megapixel camera on the front.
These specs are quite promising, to say the least. It’s just a day more before the Razr 3 goes official. Samsung will follow soon with its Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Korean firm launches two new foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4, on August 10.
