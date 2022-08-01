US Galaxy S22 owners have started getting May 2022 security update – SamMobile

Ads

Last updated: May 9th, 2022 at 11:27 UTC+02:00

Two weeks ago, Samsung released the May 2022 security update, and it started with the Galaxy S22 series. However, the update was limited to the international variants in some Asian markets. Now, the update has been expanded to the Galaxy S22 series in the US.

The latest software update for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with firmware version S90xU1UEU2AVDC. The update is rolling out to carrier-unlocked models of the smartphones in the US. It brings the May 2022 security patch that fixes various privacy and security vulnerabilities.

The update could also bring general bug fixes and device stability improvements. The carrier-locked Galaxy S22 models could get the update within the next few days.

If you are a Galaxy S22 series user in the US with a carrier-unlocked model, you can now download and install the latest software update. You can do that by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file from our database and flash it manually.

