Samsung fined $9.8 million for misleading Australian phone advertisements – Business Standard

Ads

Topics

Samsung | Samsung India | smartphone use

AP | Canberra Last Updated at July 28, 2022 16:17 IST

https://mybs.in/2axBpK9

An Australian judge on Thursday ordered to pay 14 million Australian dollars (USD 9.8 million) in penalties for misleading advertising over how water-resistant some models of smartphones are.

Federal Court Justice Brendan Murphy gave Electronics Australia, a subsidiary of South Korea-based Electronics Co., 30 days to pay the fines.

Samsung must also pay AUD 200,000 (USD 140,000) toward the costs of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the consumer watchdog that initiated an investigation of the phones four years ago.

Samsung admitted to making false and misleading claims in nine advertisements between 2016 and 2018 about the water resistance of seven models of Galaxy smartphones. They are the S7, S7 Edge, A5 (2017), A7 (2017), S8, S8 Plus and Note 8.

Samsung and the commission also agreed to the penalties imposed.

The misleading ads promoted the phones' water resistance and suitability for use in swimming pools and seawater. But the charging ports could be damaged and stop working if the phones were recharged while the ports were still wet.

Samsung said the charging port issue only effected the seven models identified in the case that were launched between 2016 and 2017.

The issue does not arise for Samsung's current phones, a Samsung statement said.

Samsung sold 3.1 million of the vulnerable phones in Australia, but the court could not determine how many customers found faults in their charging ports.

An unknown number of customers had their ports replaced by authorised Samsung repairers. Some repairers did the job for free while others charged between AUD 180 (USD 126) and AUD 245 (USD 171), the court heard.

Murphy said customers were entitled to assume that a large company such as Samsung would not advertise that its Galaxy phones could safely be submerged in water if they could not.

A great many consumers are likely to have seen the offending advertisements and a significant number of those who did so are likely to have purchased one of the Galaxy phones, Murphy said in his judgment.

Commission Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said her investigation had received hundreds of complaints from phone owners.

They experienced issues with their Galaxy phones after it was exposed to water and, in may cases, they reported their Galaxy phones stopped working entirely, Cass-Gottlieb said in a statement.

The judge said the penalty exceeded Samsung's profit during the course of the misleading advertising campaign.

Samsung's lawyers had initially denied the ads were misleading and that the phones could be damaged by immersion in water, the judge said.

I do not consider Samsung Australia should be given much credit for its cooperation, Murphy said.

Samsung said it had cooperated with the commission's investigations, which originally included more than 600 ads and 15 Galaxy phone models.

Samsung endeavours to deliver the best possible experience to all our customers and we regret that a small number of our Galaxy users experienced an issue with their device pertaining to this matter, Samsung said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Ads

Digital Editor

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY

Copyrights © 2022 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved.



Upgrade To Premium Services

Business Standard is happy to inform you of the launch of “Business Standard Premium Services”

As a premium subscriber you get an across device unfettered access to a range of services which include:



Premium Services

In Partnership with

Dear ,

Welcome to the premium services of Business Standard brought to you courtesy FIS.

Kindly visit the Manage my subscription page to discover the benefits of this programme.

Enjoy Reading!

Team Business Standard

source