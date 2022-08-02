7 New Altcoins That Could Explode Instead of Elon Musk Dogecoin – Cryptonews

Ads

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

Altcoins are any alternative cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin in the digital assets space. In the past, popular meme tokens like Doge have exploded with the help of social media backing from Elon Musk.

However, this guide will discuss the new altcoins coming out and the next altcoins to explode in 2022.

Users must be wondering what is the next altcoin to explode? Therefore, we have decided to review some of the potential options available in the market and the best new altcoins to invest in 2022.

We recommend Battle Infinity as one of the best new crypto to invest in. We found this decentralized crypto project to be unique since it offers various play-to-earn (P2E) features on its metaverse platform – Battle Arena.

IBAT, the platform’s native token, is used to control the entire virtual ecosystem of Battle Infinity. IBAT Tokens are distributed from global liquidity pools, where a percentage of IBAT is deposited per transaction.

One of the main features is the IBAT Premier League – the world’s first NFT-based sports fantasy league. Users can earn in-game rewards via IBAT and swap them with other cryptocurrencies via the Battle Swap – a decentralized exchange (DEX).

Another feature is the Battle Stake, which lets users deposit their IBAT and earn interest and a potentially high Annual Percentage Yield (APY).

The Battle Arena lets users participate in a virtual ecosystem, where players have their unique avatars minted as NFTs using ERC 721 smart contracts.

IBAT tokens launched for a presale price of USD 0.0015 on July 11th. Therefore, this token may have great potential to grow since the developers envision several mainnet deployments, DEX launched and marketing campaigns in the future.

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

LBLOCK is the native token of Lucky Block , an NFT-based competition platform offering a main weekly and NFT draw held every Friday. To participate, users can purchase tickets starting at USD 1, while free tickets are given to those holding more than USD 500 worth of LBLOCK.

Users stand a chance of earning up to USD 50,000 in rewards, distributed via LBLOCK. This decentralized platform developed two coins: a BEP 20 token for DEXs and ERC20 token for centralized exchanges (CEXs). While the BEP20 version charges a sales tax of 12% per transaction, the ERC 20 token does not attract any fees.

LBLOCK has listed the ERC20 token on LBLOCK, a centralized exchange.

Currently, users can buy Lucky Block for USD 0.0009 per token.

Shiba Inu is an Ethereum-based altcoin that emerged in 2020 as one of the best meme coins to invest in. Riding on the success of Doge, the developers of Shiba named their token the ‘Dogecoin Killer”.

While the token started as a joke, it soared by 5,000% between April and November 2021. Shiba Inu managed to flip Doge in October 2021. After reaching an ATH of USD 0.00008, Shiba Inu has experienced high volatility throughout 2022. Shiba Inu is 85% below its ATH, trading at USD 0.000012.

Decentraland emerged as a popular metaverse project in 2022. This Ethereum-based 3D virtual ecosystem lets users build and plot virtual real estate. The virtual real estate plots are divided into pieces of LAND – which are represented as NFTs via ERC 721 protocols. LAND can be transacted and sold with MANA – the native crypto token.

Since its inception, the token has rewarded investors with a 3,700 % return on investment (ROI). With a lot of potential, Decentraland can become one of the altcoins that will explode in 2022.

SushiSwap is an Automated Market Maker (AMM), a DEX that creates smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of crypto tokens. The native token of this platform is SUSHI – an Ethereum-based protocol that is also used as a governance token for SushiSwap.

Users can also use SushiSwap to swap, lend and stack yields on their cryptos. SUHI can also be used as a staking token to earn interest.

Between October 2020 and March 2021, SUSHI experienced a growth of more than 4,400% growth.

After reaching an ATH of USD 23, SUSHI trades at USD 1.43 per token.

The Ape Coin is a new meme cryptocurrency launched in March 2022. The token is one of the most popular altcoins in 2022 since it is the utility token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) – the infamous NFT collection.

The BAYC NFTs are built on the Ethereum network and have a market cap of 931,938 ETH or USD 1.49 billion.

After launching at USD 7.26, ApeCoin reached an ATH of USD 39 in May. However, the token has dropped to USD 6.39 per token.

Polygon is a well-structured network which aims to scale the Ethereum network to promote mass adoption in short intervals. The platform uses Optimistic rollups, an L2 protocol used to improve the scalability of blockchains.

MATIC, the native token of Polygon, is an ERC-20 protocol used for network payment services and transaction fees on the chain. MATIC has rewarded initial adopters with an enormous 20,228% return on investment.

Users can buy Polygon for USD 0.92 per token.

The sections below show users how to buy Battle Infinity (IBAT) – the best new altcoin to invest in 2022.

Users can download a BSC-compatible wallet such as MetaMask to buy Battle Infinity.

Click on “Download” to get started with MetaMask.

To add the BSC after downloading MetaMask, click on “Add Network” and insert the following information:

Click on “Save” to continue.

To buy Battle Infinity , users need to first buy Binance Coin . Users can find a suitable crypto exchange, purchase the tokens and transfer it to their MetaMask wallet.

Head over to the Battle Infinity presale website , and click on "Connect Wallet" to link MetaMask with Battle Infinity.

Users can then choose the MetaMask option and follow the instructions to link the wallet with the presale.

Users can simply scroll down to the “Buy IBAT” open order position to continue.

Enter the amount of IBAT they wish to purchase and click on “Buy IBAT” to confirm the transaction.

After reviewing the top altcoins in the market, we recommend Battle Infinity as the best cryptocurrency to invest in. After just a week of (IBAT) Battle Infinity’s presale release, the token has gathered over USD 600,000 in the initial seed funding round.

Since IBAT has managed to hit its soft cap target, the platform will begin with the game development and beta testing phase.

