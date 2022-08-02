Winamp for Windows PC is now available for download – TheWindowsClub

Ads

Winamp has been in the market as the most favorite media player since 1997. Many media players are freely available on the internet, but the kind of impact Winamp has on its users is irreplaceable by any of its alternatives. Radionomy, the developers of Winamp are trying to bring the best possible features and give users a seamless media playing experience with its latest versions.



Is Winamp still available?

Yes, Winamp is still available to download and use to play media on your computer. It is acquired by Radionomy, which is developing it to be compatible with the newer operating systems.

Winamp 5.9 for PC is now available

Made it compatible with Windows 11

As Winamp was developed and released 25 years back, the developers have made it compatible with Windows 11 officially. The old versions also work on Windows 11, but they are not officially compatible with Windows 11. With compatibility comes great benefits. All the features of Winamp work as they are expected to work without hiccups, giving the users a better media playing experience.

Better HTTPS stream capability

It is a known feature we can play media through links on Winamp. With the latest version, the capability to stream HTTPS links has been improved. Remember, Winamp cannot play DRM Protected links or files as they are not supported on Winamp.

Miscellaneous fixes and improvements

There are many improvements, fixes and updates implemented on the new Winamp 5.9 version, however some folks have reported that there are still several bugs in it.

These are the different features on Winamp 5.9 that you can use. The latest version can be downloaded from Winamp Forums.

Does Winamp work on Windows 11?

Yes, Winamp 5.9 is officially Windows 11 compatible version though the previous versions too work on Windows 11. You can download it from the Winamp website and use it to play media files on your Windows 11 computer.

Does Winamp still work on Windows 10?

Yes, Winamp still works on Windows 10. The latest version requires a minimum of Windows 7 to be able to use it properly. The older versions of the player can be used on the older versions of Windows too.

