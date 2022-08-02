Amazon Prime Day 2022 phone deals: Big discounts across a range of handsets – Pocket-lint

Ads

(Pocket-lint) – One of the big sales days online is Amazon Prime Day. It’s held in the middle of the year and sees Amazon reducing prices across a wide range of stock – including mobile phones.

This often provides the opportunity to get a handset at reduced prices and previous years have given plenty of devices to get excited about.

As we’re approaching Prime Day, we’re starting to see deals coming through, starting with the Google Pixel.

There are usually discounts across a range of manufacturers including Apple, Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus and others.

If you’re looking for an iPhone deal you might be in luck – with Prime Day coming some 9 months after the launch of the iPhone 13, it’s likely that will be included in the sales, but the bigger discounts are likely to be on the older iPhone 12. As there’s not a huge difference between these devices, the smart shoppers might want to snap up the 2020 iPhone instead of the latest model.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 family in early 2022 and if previous years are anything to go by, Prime Day will likely be a good time to get a discount on some of those latest models – we saw £245 off the price of the S21 Ultra is 2021 and with Samsung it’s definitely worth waiting to buy if you want the best deals. OnePlus often discounts too, as does Oppo.

Here are some of the best deals we’ve found on smartphones so far. They’re broken down into different brands to help you find what you’re looking for. We’ll keep adding more deals as they become available.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB – save $420

This is the top-of-the-line variant of Samsung’s flagship S22 Ultra, and it’s going for under four figures. You can pick one up today for just $979.99.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 – save 40%

If you’re ready to embrace the foldable future, there’s never been a better time. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is down to $1,089.99.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – save $300

The Z Flip 3 is one of our favourite folding-screen devices and this is the best price we’ve seen it offered at so far. It’s reduced to $749.99.

Google Pixel 6 Pro – $245 off

Google’s top-tier Pixel 6 Pro is the device of choice for many Android aficionados, and if you’re keen on picking one up, it’s reduced to just $682.10.

OnePlus 10 Pro – save $100

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a speedy performer with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and Hasselblad-tuned optics. It’s on offer for just $799.99.

Moto G Power – only $139.99

The Moto G Power promises an astonishing three-day battery life, and comes at a very affordable price point. It’s on sale for only $139.99.



Here’s a selection of the best deals on smartphones broken down into different brands to help you find what you’re looking for. We’ll be adding deals as they become available.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ – save 40%

With a 6.2inch 120Hz AMOLED display and an Exynos 2100 processor onboard, Samsung’s slightly older flagship still packs a punch in 2022. It’s a bargain at £599.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G – £90 off

The Samsung M52 5G is at a great price for Prime Day and is packed with features usually reserved for pricier phones. It’s down to £249.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G – save £149

If you’re after the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a great pick. It’s down to just £749.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 – save 40%

An unbelievably low price on the Redmi Note 11 phone with a 6.43-inch FHD+ display and 50MP quad-camera setup. Now only £119.

Poco F4 GT 5G – save over £300

One of the best deals we’ve seen if you’re looking for flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance. The Poco F4 GT is reduced to £399.

Google Pixel 6 – save £150

The Google Pixel 6 is a 6.4-inch device, offering access to Google’s great camera, powered by Google Tensor and front of the line for Android updates. It’s discounted to £449.

Google Pixel 6 Pro – save £200

The Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s flagship phone offering a great camera experience and a big 6.7-inch display. This is the Android purists’ phone of choice. It’s discounted to £649.

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day will be held on 12-13 July in 2022 – and we’ll see discounts being announce really soon.

Over the past couple of years we’ve seen the date moving around. In 2019 it was 15 July, in 2020 is was delayed until 13-14 October and in 2021 it was 21-22 June. However, it has been confirmed that Prime Day will be held in July in 2022 – and we expect it to be in the middle of the month – perhaps 12 or 19 July.

The Prime Day sales are natural counterpoint to the Black Friday sales and give Amazon the opportunity to move on stock in a mid-year sale and give you the chance to grab a bargain.

Yes – that’s the catch with Amazon Prime Day – it’s an exclusive sales event for Prime subscribers. That means you’ll need to get yourself Amazon Prime to get access to the best prices on the day. If you’re not already a Prime Member, there’s a 30-day trial, so you can sample the benefits – free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.

You do need to shop carefully on Prime Day. While some of the cited discounts might be questionable, the prices offered are usually competitive. Often, these will be around the lowest that these phone have been offered for, but they may have seen similar prices in previous sales, around Black Friday for example.

Prices do sometimes fluctuate and it’s important to keep your eyes on when Prime Day actually starts, as it’s a short event and you normally only have 24 hours to make your purchase, because those devices will return to the full retail price.