Gas Prices Today, July 30, 2022: Check the Cheapest Gas Stations Today – Marca English

Ads

Editions:

En/lifestyle/us-news

Find the cheapest place to fill up this weekend

July has been a good month for gas prices in the USA, as they have fallen and fallen throughout the month following the spikes earlier in the year.

Still, gas prices do remain very high and that’s why it still makes sense to shop around a little in order to fill up for less.

To help with this, we have put together this guide to the cheapest gas stations in the 10 biggest cities in the USA.

Furthermore, we also outline what the situation is in the most expensive and the cheapest states for gas.

The US state that has the highest gas prices has long been California. The price finally fell back below six dollars per gallon this month, but is still relatively high at 5.64 dollars per gallon.

The US state that has the lowest gas prices is now Texas, which has moved top in this ranking as the average price there is now 3.76 dollars per gallon.

When it comes to finding the cheapest gas stations in the USA, these are the lowest-priced places to get gas in the top 10 most populated cities in the country:

© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source