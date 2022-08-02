Google enters the streaming market: Here's how to watch over 300 free channels – Marca English

Ads

Rivals are concerned by Google’s offer

Streaming providers have revolutionised the way we watch television and now Google are looking to get in on the action with the launch of Google TV.

Consumers are already concerned by the number of different subscriptions they feel they have to take out – Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ and so on – but Google are trying to present their new offering as a solution, due to the amount of free content they will be offering.

Google TV is a new streaming service and entertainment hub that will be available on a range of smart devices. This has all come about due to Google partnering with Pluto TV, through which the new offering will provide free access to over 300 live TV channels.

Google TV is being rolled out to Google TVs and other Sony, TCL and Android devices in the coming weeks. For now, though, it is only available in the United States, but there are plans to expand across the world in the near future.

You can access thousands of feature-length movies for free with ads from the Movies & Shows tab in the YouTube app. You can also use the Apps tab to find a row of “Free movies & TV” apps to download, including Tubi, Xumo and Red Bull TV.

As an introductory offer, you can get six months of Peacock Premium – including movies, hit shows, live sports and more – for free when activating a new Google TV or other Android TV device. You will also be able to buy or rent additional content from the Play Store, which includes a loyalty reward scheme.

If you have a compatible device, there’s no base subscription charge and there is an array of free content, so there’s no need to pay anything. However, if you want to watch newer shows and movies, or extend your Peacock Premium access, it is likely you will have to make one-off payments or take out additional subscription packages.

Google also promise that there’s more to come in 2022 so watch this space in the coming months.

