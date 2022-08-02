Shiba Inu Whale Holding Billions in Tokens Hounded by Crypto Detectives – Bloomberg

Ads

Experts believe that the future of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace will be about creating habits that help mitigate some of our most basic unconscious biases. And getting there requires some uncomfortable conversations.

Jefferies Expects $80 Million Fine in Wall Street Texting Probe

Binance.US Delists Amp Token That SEC Deemed a Security

Investors Think Elon Musk Will Sell More Tesla Stock, Even If He Doesn’t Buy Twitter

Pinterest Surges in Rally on Users, Elliott as Top Holder

Morgan Stanley, BofA Subpoenaed by Twitter in Musk Fight

US Hits Al Qaeda Target; AP Says Bin Laden’s Successor Is Dead

Truss Plans ‘War’ on UK Civil Service ‘Waste’ to Save Billions

Share of Consumers Spending More Than They Earn Rises on Inflation

Barclays Blunder Gives Some Burned Peloton Note Holders 1,200% Boost

Brewers Trade All-Star Closer Josh Hader to Padres

PGA Tour Nearing $500 Million in Prize Money Next Season

Bulletproof Backpacks Are No Substitute for Gun Laws

Amazon Is Showing Us What a Soft Landing Looks Like

You Won’t Like What Comes After Inflation

One of TikTok’s Biggest Stars Roasts Dudes for Their Misogyny, Racism, and Fatphobia

The Indian Government’s Fight Against ‘Fake News’ Targets Political Dissent

Jazzercise Is Alive and Kicking Decades After It Got Started

White Women Cut Spending the Most as Fed Hikes Rates, Study Shows

Euro 2022 Sponsors Won’t Reveal How Much They Did, or Didn’t Pay

Visa Must Face Claim It Profited From Pornhub Video of Child

Manchin Side-Deal Seeks to Advance Mountain Valley Pipeline

Democrats’ Oil Import Tax Would Violate Biden Pledge, Conservative Group Says

Think Your Street Needs a Redesign? Ask an AI

I Got a Crash Course in Rodent Control at D.C.’s Rat Academy

NYC Wants In-Person Dining Back. Will Restaurant Week Be the Ticket?

N.Y. Attorney General Courts Crypto Whistle-Blowers

Short Bets Against MicroStrategy Surge to a Record After Its Shares Rebound

