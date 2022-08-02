Searchlight TV Developing New Boxing Series 'La Máquina' – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

Disney’s Searchlight TV is developing a new series, ‘La Máquina’, which is going to be a Spanish-language boxing series for Hulu in the United States and it will be a Star Original for Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ internationally.

The new series will star and be produced by Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna, who have previously worked together on “Y Tu Mamá También“. Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperin and Adam Fishbach will also be producers on the show.

“La Máquina” follows an ageing boxer, who will be played by García Bernal, whose crafty manager, played by Diego Luna, secures him one last shot at a title. But to make it to fight night, they must navigate a mysterious underworld force.

The show will be directed by Gabriel Ripstein, who previously worked on “600 Miles” and “Daredevil’s” Marco Ramirez will be the showrunner for the project.

In a statement, Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said:

“We are proud to partner again with Searchlight Television on this forthcoming Hulu Original. Gael, Diego and Marco are world class storytellers and we look forward to bringing audiences their story and experiencing alongside them this last shot their characters get together”.

Searchlight Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum added:

“It is a real honor to unite Gael and Diego onscreen again for La Máquina, their friendship and chemistry is a joy to experience. And we’re delighted to be working with Marco, whose unique voice and vision allows us to explore this world in a wholly original way.”

No details have been revealed on when this series will be released.

Source – Deadline

