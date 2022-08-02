iPhone 14 price, cameras to design – 5 things you should know before launch – HT Tech

Ads

The iPhone 14 launch will surely be one of the most awaited tech events of this year. These spectacular launch events started with co-founder Steve Jobs decades ago and they have become iconic and eagerly expected by fans, especially the ones where any iPhone is launched. Since Apple never reveals anything about the products it is set to launch, leaks and rumours fill the vacuum. So, here we reveal these 5 important things that everyone should know ahead of the iPhone 14 launch. Know here in brief.

The iPhone 14 mini? No, you may miss the mini avatar of the iPhone series, as it will be replaced by the iPhone 14 Max.

2. iPhone 14 cameras: The Pro avatars will get significant upgrades this year, including in the camera department. According to leaks, Apple may introduce a new 48MP primary camera for the Pro models, which will be 57 percent bigger than the current iPhone 13 Pro. It will be accompanied by a 12MP ultra wide camera and a 12MP telephoto lens, while the non-pro models will continue with a dual-camera setup of 12MP cameras each.

3. iPhone 14 other specs: The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will pack a new A16 Bionic chipset, while the standard and the Max variant may continue with the A15 Bionic chipset. However, the iPhone 14 Max may have the biggest battery in the lineup at 4325 mAh. Surprisingly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is touted to pack a slightly smaller 4323 mAh battery. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will have 3279mAh and 3200mAh batteries, respectively, the Baidu post by an industry Insider ShrimpApplePro suggested.

4. iPhone 14 design: Design is something which will have a major change this year! The Pro models are expected to escape the old notch design and bring a split punch hole design. While the standard variants are expected to keep the notch design.

5. iPhone 14 price: The iPhone 14 series will remain secret until Apple announces it during an event in September. However, several analysts suggest that the iPhone 14 could be $100 costlier than the current iPhone 13 series. That means the standard iPhone 14 model could receive an $899 price tag and the iPhone 14 Max may reach $999. While the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could be priced at $1,099 and $1,1199, respectively.

