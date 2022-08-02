Simple Trick To Download Instagram Reels On Phone – Sakshi Post

Ads

Reels, one of the latest features from Instagram. After the ban of TikTok in India, the Instagram has come up with ‘Reels’ in which one could do TikTok like short videos with dubbed dialogues and songs. Instagram Reels videos are watched only online. Now, here is another way, you can download the reels and can watch the videos offline. Here is the simple trick to download reels on the phone.

1. Open Instagram.

2. Open the ‘Reels Video’ that you would like to download.

3. While the video is playing, on the top right corner of the screen, you will notice like, comment, share icons.

4. Click on the share icon.

5. Then you will get a pop up window in which you will be asked to whom you are going to share the video.

6. Then click on the ‘Add Reel To Your Story’.

7. Then the story will be opened in the window.

8. In that window, you will find download button. Then click on the download option, you will find the reel in your phone.

9. The reel will be saved directly in Instagram folder present on your phone.

How to download Reels on Android:

How to download Reels on iPhone:

