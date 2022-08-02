Netflix cancels first month free offer; here's how much you'll have to pay now – Business Today

Ads

Feedback

Netflix has cancelled its first-month free trial offering in India. The US online streaming platform will charge users Rs 5 for the first-month for its new subscribers. Netflix has said that it is testing new offers in India. Therefore, any new user who will subscribe to Netflix for the first time will now have to pay Rs 5 for first-thirty days. However, Netflix said that the offer would not be available to all new users. The new members will see it when they sign up for Netflix.

At present, Netflix has four kinds of subscription plans- Rs 199 mobile plan, Rs 499 plan, Rs 649 standard plan and Rs 799 premium plan. The new Rs 5 offer will be applicable irrespective of the subscription plan. Earlier, Netflix used to provide one-month free trial to the new Netflix subscribers.

The US-based OTT platform had revoked its one-month free trial offer in several markets in December 2019. Ever since its arrival in the country in 2016, Netflix has allowed users in India a 30-day free trial for its services.

Netflix has over 160 million members around the world.



Also read: Will Disney Plus improve Hotstar’s subscription revenue, disrupt Netflix, Amazon’s market in India

Also read: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar face price war in India as data tariffs go up

Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today

Add Business Today to Home Screen

source