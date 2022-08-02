What You Need To Know About Microsoft 365 Price Increases – Commercial Integrator

Ads

Starting in March, Microsoft 365 licenses will cost more for business customers, especially those buying from cloud service providers.

Starting in March, Microsoft 365 licenses will be more expensive for business customers, representing what Microsoft has called its “first substantive pricing update” since the launch of Office 365 a decade ago.

This is old news, as the company announced this in August.

But for enterprises and small-to-medium businesses, price increases are across the board.

Here’s a look at the monthly per user fees customers will be paying for Microsoft 365 services come March 1:

According to Microsoft, those increases will apply globally with local market adjustments for certain regions.

Distributor Pax8 has a detailed explanation of the increases, and notes that the company is not changing pricing for Microsoft 365 E5, Microsoft Business Standard, or the Frontline SKUs.

Also, not included in the price increases are education and consumer customers.

See also: How to Maximize Microsoft 365 ROI

However, the company is also making changes to its New Commerce Experience (NCE), a new per-seat model for customers to purchase Microsoft products through its third-party partners.

Essentially, the program is designed to help partners simplify licensing and manage subscriptions.

According to Pax8, that started with Azure in 2019 and expanded this fall to include Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Windows 365, and Power Platform. The company launched technical preview 2 for NCE in October and will make it generally available on Jan. 10, 2022.

However, organizations paying monthly will face a 20% increase unless they move to an annual subscription model, according to Pax8 and multiple media reports.

Customers buying through this program can also sign up for annual or tri-annual plans and pay those upfront or split that up in monthly payments.

According to Pax8, cancellation period is now three days, including day of purchase. There will be a full refund issued if canceled on day one, and a pro-rated refund if cancelled on days two and three.

CNBC has a good report from earlier this month on how this impacts most of Microsoft’s customers.

A majority of Microsoft’s revenue comes from business customers, rather than consumers, and 95% of the its commercial revenue is derived through partners. Clients that specifically buy through Microsoft’s Cloud Solution Provider program are the ones affected by the subscription plan change, and Microsoft doesn’t disclose what percentage of its customers buy products that way.

To encourage partners to migrate to the NCE, Microsoft is offering 5% off annual subscriptions through March 2022, and monthly subscriptions will be available at annual pricing from January through June 2022. These two promotions will apply to all new commerce seat-based commercial offers for subscriptions of up to 2,400 seats.

Pax8 says Windows 365 subscriptions will not be eligible for these two promotions. Windows 365 subscriptions will only be available via the monthly term offer on NCE and will not be subject to the 20% premium.

These increases are still a few months away, so now is the time to prepare for those rate hikes in your 2022 budgets.

A version of this post originally appeared on our sister site My TechDecisions.

Commercial Integrator is dedicated to addressing the technological and business needs of professional integrators who serve the small and midsize business market. Whether you design, sell, service, or install… work on offices, churches, hospitals, schools or restaurants, Commercial Integrator is the dedicated resource you need.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Organizations are seeing a boon when implementing AV over IP technology, and integrators are finding happy customers when installing AV over IP. In this webinar, you’ll learn exactly why you need AV over IP.

After attending this free webinar from Commercial Integrator and TechDecisions you’ll understand what you need – and everything you can do – to ensure you get the best UC services for your organization working together.

CI Manufacturers Directory

(formerly our Buyers Guide)

Learn More About the

Windows Collaboration Display

Commercial Integrator is the first publication dedicated to addressing the business needs of professional integrators who serve the small and midsize business (SMB) market. Beyond products and installations, each issue tackles operational topics like job-estimating, project-bidding and big-picture market forecasting and more.

Stay up to date with the latest news and products for commercial integrators, sent straight to your inbox. With several options available, ranging from product coverage to the latest happenings of the industry, we strive to deliver the news you want in the most convenient way possible.

Follow Us On

Ⓒ 2022 Emerald X, LLC. All rights reserved.

source