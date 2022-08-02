Connect with NASA on Social Media this Earth Day – Climate Change: Vital Signs of the Planet – NASA Climate Change

Ads

While NASA tirelessly looks outward searching for life among the stars, we also study our own planet for lessons on understanding life here and in the universe. Earth is home to a breathable atmosphere, a water cycle, frozen ice caps, and rich ecosystems teeming with microbes, plants, and animals. It’s also home to us, 7.9 billion humans.

Connect with us this Earth Day on April 22 by posting on social media an image of yourself, your pets, your favorite place, or even just text and tagging it with #NASAEarthling to show off what makes life on our planet truly special – you.

We even have a simple sign to print out or display on your mobile device to tell the world: “I’m a #NASAEarthling from [your place] and I love my planet.”

You can use this template for your photo or decorate your digital image with text and emojis, and if you want, share your general location (state, province, country).

On Earth Day, our collective images will show the stunning breadth and variety of life that persists, survives, and thrives right here on Earth.

Download a template in English, French, or Spanish.

English

nasaearthling_eng.pdf

French

nasaearthling_fraf.pdf

nasaearthling_fram.pdf

Spanish

nasaearthling_espf.pdf

nasaearthling_espm.pdf

This website is produced by the Earth Science Communications Team at

Site Editor: Holly Shaftel

Managing Editor: Susan Callery

Senior Producer: Randal Jackson

Senior Science Editor: Daniel Bailey

Science Editor: Susan Callery

Site last updated: August 1, 2022

