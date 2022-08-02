Baby Groot gets ready to steal hearts in new Disney+ series – Arab News

Ads

DUBAI: Move over, Baby Yoda! It’s time for Baby Groot to take center stage as Disney+ gives the “Guardians of the Galaxy” character his own series of five animated shorts in August.

“Groot has always been a favorite character, not just with fans of the (Marvel Cinematic Universe), but also at the studio — at Marvel and at Disney. And since ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Two’ we’ve been thinking about ways to bring Groot back to the screen,” Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television and animation at Marvel Studios, told Arab News.

Groot — a sentient alien who looks like a tree — first appeared in the MCU in 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” in which the character ultimately sacrificed himself for his friends, only to be replaced by his son, Baby Groot (a sapling that grew out of his body). “I am Groot” focuses on Baby Groot’s adventures away from the Guardians. On his journey he will he meet new characters and find himself in perilous situations, according to the studio.

The series is directed by Kirsten Lepore, who also serves as an executive producer along with Marvel president Kevin Feige and “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, among others.

“We were excited about making shorts (instead of full-length episodes) because of the value of shorts in the history of Disney. It’s kind of the bedrock of the studio in a lot of ways. Early on in the process, we looked at filmmakers who excelled at telling short stories magically and Kirsten really rose to the top of the list very quickly,” said Winderbaum.

Lepore, who previously worked as the animation director for the acclaimed indie movie “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” said, “It’s been absolutely amazing working with Disney. Just totally a dream. Everyone who I’ve gotten to work with has just been lovely. And Brad and the executives have always been super supportive of my weird ideas that I’ve wanted to inject into things.”

While the series focuses on Baby Groot (voiced by Hollywood star Vin Diesel) going solo, it still retains a distinct “Guardians” vibe. “(Gunn) was an executive producer on it. And we had several calls with him, just making sure that we were really capturing the heart and soul of this character in a way that he would want. And I feel like we pulled it off,” said Lepore.

“I am Groot,” which has already been greenlit for a second run of five shorts, premieres on Disney+ on Aug. 10.

CHENNAI: Movies mean magic, leading us through a fantastic array of special effects that have become an integral part of story-telling.

“Visual effects create the magic which makes people want to go to the movies,” filmmaker George Lucas says in the new Disney+ docuseries, “Light & Magic.”

Written and directed by Lawrence Kasdan (“Darling Companion,” “French Kiss“), the six-part series does not side-step the limitations with auteur Steven Spielberg, quipping: “When the effects become the story, we’ve lost our way.”

I would go a bit further; too many of them rob a movie of its very soul.

But Kasdan does not dwell on this flip-side. Instead, he chronicles the origin and growth of Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), the visual effects company founded by Lucas when he was making “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

The docuseries explores how miniature models and matte paintings created in the 1970s paved the way for compelling computer-generated images. We watch Lucas’ early struggle to transform his imagination into imagery that finally saw the production of films such as “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and “Jurassic Park” are also highlighted.

The progression to computer-generated visual spectacles is amazing, and we get to meet the brilliant minds behind them. John Dykstra, Ken Ralson, Dennis Muren, Joe Johnston and Phil Tippett, among others, present interesting titbits enriching the series, and they present their narratives about many iconic movies with ease.

It is interesting to see how Dykstra used “motion control systems” to concoct the dogfight scenes in “Star Wars” or how potatoes were used in the visual effects of “The Empire Strikes Back.”

Director J.J. Abrams describes these as “that rare magic trick where the technique is as good as the illusion.”

When visual-effects ace Muren read one of the “Star Wars” scripts, he says, “I just thought, ‘This is impossible.’“

Kasdan shows how the impossible became possible with ILM.

Although the series may seem like a hagiography of ILM, there is no denying that Lucas and his team made special effects into a fine art. And Kasdan keeps up the tempo by ending each episode on a cliffhanger. A must-watch for film lovers.

“Light & Magic” is now available to stream on Disney+.

DUBAI: Yolanda Hadid, the 58-year-old former model, and mother to supermodels Gigi and Bella, returned to social media after a nine-month hiatus on Sunday, revealing that she has been battling depression following the death of her mom, and had a Lyme disease relapse.

“Coming back from a nine-month social media hiatus, a time to reevaluate my life. After the loss of my mother, I really struggled with depression followed by a Lyme relapse … the emotional stress and grief strongly affected my immune system,” Hadid wrote.

“My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started to take so much time away from being present in my life. It’s so easy to get lost in other people’s stories while forgetting to live and love your own. Texting is so much easier than picking up the phone and calling someone. We are all guilty of it,” she continued in the lengthy post.

Hadid has had plenty of experience in the modeling world. She was discovered at the age of 14 when Dutch designer Frans Molenaar asked her to replace a model in one of his collections. She would go on to become a fashion week fixture during the 1980s and 1990s, and appear in the pages of high-profile fashion publications.

Although she no longer models, she is a best-selling author, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member and a TV host.

DUBAI: Brazilian model Cindy Mello this week stepped out in a sparkling gown by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra to the charity gala LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF in Italy.

For the glamorous night, which took place in Capri, the model — signed to Ford Models New York — wore a draped sequined knit maillot gown with a black velvet belt that added a feminine touch to the creation.

The glitzy dress, from the designer’s fall/winter 2022 haute couture collection, featured a long train and plunging neckline.

The gala night was sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival.

Mohammed Al-Turki, the Saudi change-maker and CEO of the Kingdom’s first international film festival, attended the sixth annual event.



He snapped pictures and videos from the gala with international celebrities and entrepreneurs, including Portuguese model Sara Sampaio, British actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, US actor and YouTuber Neels, Italian businessman Tommy Chiabra and Montenegrin-Albanian entrepreneur Esmeralda Brajovic.

Al-Turki is the renowned Saudi film producer behind such films as “Arbitrage,” starring Richard Gere; “99 Homes,” starring Michael Shannon; and “Crisis,” starring Gary Oldman.

This year’s event was hosted by US actor Jamie Fox.

New bride Jennifer Lopez Affleck hit the stage in a leopard striped set to perform in an exclusive concert to help raise funds for war-stricken Ukraine.

She performed old and new hits like “If You Had My Love,” “Waiting for Tonight,” “What Is Love?,” “Dance Again” and more, some of which Al-Turki shared snaps of on his Instagram Stories with his 1.2 million followers.



US singer Sofia Carson and American DJ Diplo also performed for guests at the gala night.

The star-studded event was also attended by Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, supermodels Maye Musk and Naomi Campbell and US actors Jared Leto and Vanessa Hudgens.

The event’s chair, Spike Lee, was also among the guests.

Chakra is one of Lebanon’s top couture designers. His gowns have graced runways in Paris and red carpets in Hollywood, while the entertainment industry’s top talents — including Gabrielle Union, Lopez Affleck and Letitia Wright — regularly don his creations.

Boost your productivity with Focus Keeper, an application that times your tasks so that you avoid procrastination.

Focus Keeper offers a simple interface, task management, customization of focus sessions, goals, and sounds, tracking your productivity with charts.

It is available on iPhone/iPad with iCloud support and Google Play.

It has basic focus steps and requires you to finish a task in 25 minutes with 5-minute intervals in between the tasks.

First, you write the title of your task, set the timer for 25 minutes, and focus on the task until the timer rings, and take a 5-minute break to do something relaxing.

If you have completed four such sessions, take a longer break of 20-30 minutes.

You can track your progress with two different chart cycles, 14 days and 30 days.

Set your number of focus sessions per day, choose how many sessions you want to finish before taking a long break, and you can also customize the length of the sessions and breaks.

A clock ticking sound plays when you start your task, and you have the option to mute it if the sound stresses or annoys you. You can also choose your ticking sound from 10 different options provided, or anything from your music library.

If you choose to upgrade, you can use Focus Reminder to remind you notifications to use the app as well.

Focus Keeper has been a real game-changer for me. I found myself checking off so many things off my to-do list. I began using it at the office and I am amazed at myself for getting so much done efficiently and at record time.

DUBAI: Arab designers have been taking over red carpets in Hollywood with jaw-dropping designs, the latest being renowned Lebanese couturier Elie Saab.

This week, US actress Zoey Deutch had a remarkable fashion moment during the premiere of Hulu’s dark comedy “Not Okay” in New York City.

The 27-year-old star posed on the red carpet in a blue thigh-high dress from the designer’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection that featured voluminous ruffle sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Deutch, whose hair was in a slick-back bun, chose heels from Spanish label Manolo Blahnik that matched her dress color.

She opted for simple jewelry from US luxury label Tiffany & Co.

In the movie, which premiered on Friday, Deutch stars alongside US actor Dylan O’Brien, who wore a hot-pink suit to the event at Angelika Film Center.

The film tells the story of an ambitious young influencer Danni Sanders, played by Deutch, who wants to gain friends, followers and fame. She fakes a trip to Paris to gain the attention of her co-worker, played by Dylan O’Brien. Sanders gets caught up in the lie when a deadly attack hits the French city during her alleged trip.

“Not Okay,” directed by young US filmmaker Quinn Shephard, also stars actors Nadia Alexander, Mia Isaac, Karan Soni and Sarah Yarkin.

This is not the first time Deutch has stolen the show in an Elie Saab gown.

In 2018, the “Vampire Academy” actress turned heads in a lilac gown at the film industry’s biggest night, the Academy Awards.

The teared, beaded dress was given an envelope-pushing edge due to its sheer skirt.

Deutch rose to fame by starring in movies such as “Everybody Wants Some!!,” “Before I Fall,” “The Politician” and “Set It Up.”

Earlier this week, US singer and actress Sofia Carson also flaunted a deep-purple gown by Saab at the premiere of her new film “Purple Hearts.”

The dress, from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection, boasted a tightly pleated purple skirt, along with a floral-embellished bodice with a statement high collar in black.

