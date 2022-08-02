What creators say separates TikTok from Instagram Reels from YouTube Shorts – Digiday

Ads

Nearly two years after Instagram and YouTube first introduced their respective TikTok clones — Reels and Shorts, respectively — the three short-form vertical video platforms remain pretty identical. That has led to creators largely repurposing the videos they make for one platform by cross-posting them to the others.

But Digiday spoke to several short-form video creators who were able to parse the platforms’ differences and point out the pros of their similarities. For more, watch the video above.

Digiday talked to experts about the challenges the saturated streaming market poses when it comes to marketing new TV shows.

Roku revealed it saw advertisers pull back from the scatter market in the latter half of the second quarter.

A law passed in the Blockbuster era is posing a potential threat to today’s streaming ad market.

As advertisers plan their connected TV strategies and campaigns for 2023, several developments across a burgeoning year of CTV advances are shedding light on what’s next for the industry’s evolving — and inarguably buzzy — performance channel. Growing CTV ad budgets in 2022, a greater emphasis on premium inventory and workflow automation are all contributing […]

Despite uncertainties, Microsoft's Netflix pact is a window into its ad tech ambitions. Here’s a look at what they are.

Five years after its debut, Stay Tuned has expanded to TikTok and plans to restart its YouTube channel and roll out a documentary in the fall.

