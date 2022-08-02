The best anti-Prime Day tech deals happening at Best Buy – The Verge

Ads

Save on laptops, earbuds, home tech, and more

Best Buy, along with a host of other retailers, is getting in on the action to take a bite out of Amazon Prime Day. The retailer’s ongoing “Black Friday in July” promotion is bringing sweeping discounts on a wide array of awesome tech, including laptops, gaming keyboards, and noise-canceling headphones. The event runs from now through Wednesday, July 13th — the same Prime Day ends — so it’s worth checking back here if Amazon doesn’t have what you’re looking for. It’s also worth noting that Best Buy has a generous price-matching policy, so if you prefer to buy from a brick-and-mortar retailer but see a better price elsewhere, it’s worth looking into.

We’ll continue to update this page with new deals as they become available, in addition to letting you know when stock for a particular product dries up.

The HP Envy x360 15 is a convertible laptop that typically goes for $799.99 but is on sale at Best Buy for $499.99. This 2-in-1 may be getting a little long in the tooth, but, at this price, it is an easy recommendation for a daily driver. The Envy x360 is an amazing application of AMD hardware in HP’s compact and sturdy 2-in-1 form factor. The 15-inch, 1080p touchscreen display is backed up by an AMD Ryzen 5 5700U CPU and 8GB of RAM. Read our review.

HP’s Envy x360 is a gorgeous laptop with solid performance and battery life. This configuration includes an AMD Ryzen 5625U, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, one of our top picks for the best gaming laptop you can buy , is currently discounted to $1,479.99 , down from its usual price of $1,849.99. This AMD-equipped laptop is lightweight, features excellent battery life, and still manages to pack in a powerful RTX 3070 GPU. Read our review .

This wireless gaming keyboard is the first 65 percent keyboard from Razer. Capable of pairing with devices via Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless, the BlackWidow V3 Mini can last for up to 200 hours on a single charge without the RGB lighting engaged and is rechargeable via USB-C.

Logitech’s premium wireless esports-focused headset, the G Pro X Wireless, features virtual surround sound and a selection of mic filters to choose from.

The Google Pixel 6 is the new base model of Google’s latest flagship. It features the Google Tensor CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a rear camera with both 50 megapixels for its main wide-angle and 12 megapixels for its ultrawide.

Samsung’s S22 has the smallest 6.1-inch screen of its lineup with the same triple-camera setup as its plus-sized sibling, promising improved low-light and portrait mode performance.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Plus features a 6.6-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, and a larger 4,500 mAh battery than its smaller counterpart as well as ultra-wide band.

Samsung’s 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra features a quad-camera array, an S-Pen setup akin to the discontinued Note series, a variable refresh rate screen up to 120Hz, and up to 1TB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Fitbit’s Versa 3 is an Apple Watch doppelgänger with built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring, as well as support for NFC payments, the option of both Alexa and Google Assistant, and lengthy battery life.

Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the Series 3, with features and a design similar to more recent flagships.

The latest Apple Watch comes in a number of styles with either GPS or LTE. Unlike its predecessor, it has a bigger screen, multiple timers, and faster charging. Besides a few iterative changes, however, it’s not drastically different from the Series 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs the newest version of Wear OS and includes health features like EKG, built-in GPS, and body composition measurements.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 features a revised unibody design with an 11-inch LED screen, an eight-core processor, four speakers, and fast-charging via USB-C.

As we noted in our review, Apple’s AirPods Max feature exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal, and keep up with the best at noise cancellation.

These over-ear headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. They can last up to 30 hours on a single charge and provide a comfortable listening experience with plush ear pads.

Bose’s flagship noise-canceling headphones improve on the QC35IIs with a nicer design, better voice mics, and more control over the powerful noise cancellation.

A 60Hz TV from TCL’s Class 4-Series that includes HDR, a built-in Roku TV interface, and support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

LG’s C1 OLED starts with a 48-inch model, going up to 83 inches. All sizes of this OLED feature a 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync support, and a fast processor.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Google’s Nest Audio offers better sound quality than the Google Nest Mini, and pairing two in stereo can provide a better experience while jamming to your favorite tunes.

The iRobot Roomba s9 Plus comes with filters to get rid of pet hair, mold, pollen, and dust mite allergens as well as a square front to wedge itself into corners and sweep away debris.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is the original smart thermostat, complete with automatic adjustments, smartphone control, and the ability to go into an energy saving mode when you’re not home.

While the price tag certainly isn’t for the faint of heart, any discount on the Sony Alpha A7 III is worth looking into. Normally, this bundle that pairs the Alpha A7 with a 28-70mm lens costs $2,199.99, but it’s currently on sale for $1,999.99 at Best Buy. The A7 III has been supplanted by the A7 IV that features a higher-resolution touchscreen display, but this older model still has the majority of the selling points, but at a reduced price.

The Sony Alpha A7 III is an excellent choice for still photography but is equally capable of capturing high-speed action shots thanks to its 10fps continuous shooting. While the Alpha A7 III does support internal storage with SD cards, it can also stream its images wirelessly to a compatible smartphone, PC, or TV, thanks to its NFC connectivity. It also supports 4K HDR video when tethered to a separate capture device either via HDMI or USB-C.

This venerable Sony DSLR camera is an excellent platform for professional photographers and content creators thanks to its ease of use and versatility.

