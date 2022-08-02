Monday Morning Mayor | Apple Valley – August 2022 | Local News – HDDailyNews

Ads

Hello High Desert! We’re back with another Monday Morning Mayor for the month of August.

I hope you have all been enjoying our busy summer event season here in Apple Valley. I wanted to take a moment to reflect on another great summer filled with concerts, pool activities, and of course our spectacular 4th of July Freedom Festival. We cannot bring these events to our residents without the hard working and dedicated Town staff and sponsors that make these events possible.

Coming up on Wednesday, August 17th, the Town will host its annual State of the Town event inside the Conference Center. Join the Apple Valley Town Council for an evening presentation and update on local infrastructure, public safety and upcoming projects. Local food and beverage vendors will be providing samples throughout the event. For more information, please contact Town Hall at (760) 240-7000. This event is completely free and open to the public!

August brings the return of our Rockin’ Flea Market. Join us on Saturday, August 13th for great deals on new and used items, rummage sales, and handmade goods. It’s all happening at Lion’s Park located on Outer Highway 18 at 20789 Highway 18 from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. For more information on the Rockin’ Flea Market, call our Recreation office at (760) 240-7880.

On the same day, our Community Enhancement Team will be hosting its Tire Dropoff event at Lion’s Park from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The event is open to all residents of Apple Valley. Passenger car and light truck tires are accepted with proof of address. Limit loads to nine tires at a time. No rims will be accepted and no commercial dealers, please. Tires are also accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 13450 Nomwaket Road in Apple Valley.

For more information, call the Apple Valley Code Enforcement team at (760) 240-7560.

We recently welcomed the opening of the brand new Stillhouse at Town’s End. Many of you might be familiar with their Market nights and weekend vendor events. The Stillhouse will act as their latest attraction for fine dining, a full service bar, and whiskey stillhouse.

On behalf of the Apple Valley Town Council, I want to extend our gratitude to Chet Hitt and all of the employees at Town’s End for their dedication and persistence in making this dream come to life. What was once just an idea is now a living and breathing part of Apple Valley’s historic downtown Village district which many of us consider the heart of this beloved Town.

That’s all for this update! Thank you everyone in our high desert community for joining us!

