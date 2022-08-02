Man's body found floating off Sea Bright, NJ beach – New Jersey 101.5 FM

Ads

SEA BRIGHT – A 64-year-old man was found floating in the ocean off a Monmouth County beach Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Brian Kelly told New Jersey 101.5 that the man, Henry Potter of Highlands, was spotted by beachgoers in the water off North Beach on the 200 block of Ocean Avenue. First responders brought him out of the water and administered CPR.

Potter was taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch where he was pronounced dead. Kelly said a cause of death has not yet been determined. Sea Bright police were still investigating.

His name was not immediately released pending notification of family.

The owners of the In the Garden florist shop of Highlands posted a tribute to Potter on their Facebook page.

"We’ve had great years of friendship, intellect, laughter and entertainment. We will miss you terribly," the shop wrote.

A worker at the shop told New Jersey 101.5 he was like family to the owners and spent a lot of time there.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

source