Kindle Unlimited Prime Day deal: Get 4 months for just $5 – Business Insider

There are only a few hours left in Amazon Prime Day 2022, but it’s not too late to save big on Kindles.

We’re also still seeing massive savings on Kindle Unlimited, the subscription service that has a massive library of e-books, audiobooks, and magazine subscriptions.

If you picked up a Kindle this Prime Day, you definitely should look into Kindle Unlimited.

Kindle Unlimited typically costs $10 a month but Prime members can now get their first four months for just $5 total. That’s $35 off the regular $40 cost.

The service gives you access to millions of ebooks, plus select audiobooks and subscriptions to popular magazines. After the special promotional period, the subscription renews for the regular $10 a month price.

Kindle Unlimited members are also entitled to a deal on the Kindle Paperwhite. You can get it for 25% off if you pay in monthly installments. For the 8GB Kindle Paperwhite with lock screen ads, this brings the price down to $105.

To get this deal, you’ll have to purchase it through the Kindle Unlimited landing page on the Amazon website.

Kindle Unlimited is a subscription service that gives users access to over two million ebooks, including a number of titles with Audible narration included. Members can also subscribe to up to three different magazines at a time.

The service normally costs $9.99 a month after a 30-day free trial. When you buy a new Kindle, you’ll also earn a special free trial that’s either three months (with a basic Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite) or six months (with a Kindle Oasis) long.

Kindle Unlimited works like a digital library. You can keep up to 20 ebooks/audiobooks at a time and don’t have any due dates. Instead, you can borrow and return books freely without a monthly limit.

Another benefit is that you don’t necessarily need a Kindle e-reader to use the service. You can access Kindle Unlimited ebooks through the Kindle app on other devices, including your tablet, smartphone, or even on your computer.

If you find yourself cycling through books often, Kindle Unlimited is definitely worth trying out. But before you sign up, you should browse through the Kindle store. Books with the Kindle Unlimited icon are the ones that are included with a subscription, so if you’re interested in a lot of those books, definitely consider a subscription.

The service isn’t for everyone, as a lot of the included titles are romance novels, thrillers, and nonfiction. But if you read a lot of books in those genres, a subscription could offer a lot of value.

You can also cancel your membership at any time, so if after your trial you end up deciding that Kindle Unlimited isn’t right for you, you don’t have to pay anymore. Just remember to cancel before it auto-renews, so you don’t get charged!

Amazon Prime customers have access to two different ebook programs: Prime Reading and Kindle Unlimited. Both let you pick out ebooks and audiobooks, and then read (or listen) to them on your Kindle or Kindle app.

The main difference is that Prime Reading is automatically free for all Prime members, whereas you need to pay extra for Kindle Unlimited. But in exchange, Kindle Unlimited offers a much, much larger selection of books and magazines than Prime Reading.

Prime Reading is a great place to start for new Kindle owners. But if you’re really looking to unlock your Kindle’s full potential, consider a Kindle Unlimited subscription.

