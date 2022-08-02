Cryptocurrency market cap goes up to $870.81 billion | Mint – Mint

Ads

World’s top cryptocurrency Bitcoin was mostly in green in the last 24 hours.

The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is $870.81 billion, up 0.77 percent from yesterday. The entire volume of the cryptocurrency market over the previous 24 hours was $38.59 billion, a decline of 38.03 percent. DeFi’s total 24-hour volume is $4.06 billion, or 10.51 percent, of the entire 24-hour volume of the cryptocurrency market.

All stable coin volume is currently $35.65 billion, or 92.38 percent of the 24-hour volume of the whole crypto market. The price of one bitcoin is currently $19,259.54. The dominance of Bitcoin is at 42.21 percent, down 0.20 percent from the previous day.

The biggest gainers are Synthetix (17%), NEM (14%) and Polygon (5%). The biggest loser is KuCoin Token, which lost over 10%.

Last week, as big participants battled liquidations, withdrawal freezes, trading halts, and, in at least one instance, a bailout, the collapse in cryptocurrency markets grew worse. The value of the cryptocurrency market has fallen by over $2 trillion as a result of the collapse in the market.

On July 1, cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital announced that it has stopped accepting deposits, withdrawals, and trading on its platform and that it was looking into other options to protect the value of the system. The action was taken a short time after the company sent a default notice on troubled hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) for failing to make loan payments as needed.

In a statement, Voyager Chief Executive Stephen Ehrlich said the move gives the company “additional time to continue exploring strategic alternatives with various interested parties” while preserving the value of the platform.

Voyager said in a release that it had hired Moelis & Company and the Consello Group as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisors “to support is exploration of strategic alternatives.”

On June 22, Voyager signed an agreement with Alameda Ventures Ltd for a revolving line of credit, gaining access to additional capital to meet its customers’ liquidity needs as crypto prices take a hit.

