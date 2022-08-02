Apple iMac Pro 'Not Coming Soon' Despite Its Rumors: M3 Chips Equipped? – Tech Times

Ads

Apple often takes time with its products, and unlike other companies, it usually sticks to its own timeline of launching certain products with a big Apple event. As per rumors, the company could be working on a large-screen version of the iMac Pro using the Apple Silicon M3 chips, but it might not be coming out any time soon.

According to the story by Apple Insider, Apple is still working on a new computer that could result in a revival. The new computer could include a larger-screen iMac and make use of one of the company’s more advanced chips, the Silicon M3.

After years of offering only two choices for buyers to choose from when it comes to the iMac and downsizing to just a singular 24-inch iMac, rumors have started to come out regarding the company potentially working on a big-screen counterpart.

Although the rumors have long been going on, just recently, the rumors were revived with the twist that the next computers could be using the next Apple Silicon chip generation. As per Mark Gurman in Bloomberg’s “Power On” newsletter, Gurman believes that the company could be working on larger-screened iMac computers for the professional market.

As per Gurman in the newsletter, he notes that the specific iMac will be using a variation of the M3 chip, which is likely going to be either an M3 Pro or an M3 Max chip. These types of chips would match the chips being used in both the 14-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

An article by Notebook Check notes that the Apple M3 chip could be coming to the 15-inch MacBook Air along with three other analysts. In another piece by MacRumors, the M3 chips are expected to come out in 2023 Macs, as per rumors.

When it comes to why the computer will be created, Gurman notes that he doesn’t think that “the combination of a Mac Studio or Mac mini plus an Apple Studio Display cutos it for many pro users who want more screen real estate.”

The article by Apple Insider notes that this is not the first time that Gurman has decided to bring up the return of the retired iMac Pro. Back in April, he noted that a new model was coming but that it will not happen any time soon.

Although word of the M3 chips has already started to surface, it is important to take a step back since Apple has just started to release the M2 chips. This means that it could be much longer than a year until the supposed iMac Pro surfaces could happen.

