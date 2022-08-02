What's Coming To Disney+ In August 2022 (US) – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

For Disney+ subscribers in the United States, August is going looks to be another great month for original content including new episodes of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and a brand new Marvel series, plus much more to be announced.

Here is the rundown:

This installment of ASSEMBLED takes us on the journey of bringing a long-awaited global phenomenon to life. Go behind-the-scenes every step of the way with immersive footage from the making of the series, along with insightful interviews on set from the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel as we watch Iman Vellani and her character, Kamala Khan, become the fan-favorite superhero right before our eyes.



Pixar’s “Lightyear”, is the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

A reluctant E.J. takes the reins in a surprisingly new role on “Frozen.” New campers bring surprising vocal chops — and competition — to the auditions for “Frozen,” while in Los Angeles, Nini makes a potentially life-changing discovery of her own

Alice embarks on magical recipe adventures with her best pals, who join her in the bakery to whip up whimsical cakes and treats for friends and neighbours with enchanted kitchen tools and ingredients to help them



Tween optimist Molly McGee and a grumpy ghost named Scratch become bound to each other when one of Scratch’s spells backfires. Molly lives to make the world a better place, fix what has gone wrong, and spread joy, whereas Scratch wants to make the world a worse place, break what has gone right, and spread misery. Despite their differences, the two form an unlikely friendship and find themselves helping each other through the ups and downs of their respective worlds.



Finn has arranged a surprise vacation for his friends aboard the Galactic Starcruiser, The Halcyon! But Finn’s plan quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. Alone on board the Halcyon, Finn encounters three Force Spirits — Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Princess Leia, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong.



Two best friends and business partners on the brink of finalising a huge deal are forced to take care of seven-year-old twins and get into a series of misadventures.



As a cub, Simba is forced to leave the Pride Lands after his father Mufasa is murdered by his wicked uncle, Scar. Years later, he returns as a young lion to reclaim his throne.



Simba’s relationship with his daughter Kiara is put to the test when she escapes Timon and Pumba’s care, ventures into the forbidden lands and befriends Kovu, the son of Scar.



The series of original shorts —follows Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars.





Set 400 years in the future, “The Orville: New Horizons” finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.



An overenthusiastic and imaginative Blue Heeler puppy, Bluey, goes on adventures with her younger sister, Bingo, which unfolds in hilarious ways.

After the cast list is revealed, the campers pack up and embark on Maddox’s favorite camp tradition: Newbie Initiation Night! Ghost stories and s’mores abound, but the true centerpiece of the night is “The Legend of the Woman in the Woods,” a spooky tale that sends Gina and Ricky on an adventurous quest… into the unknown.



This season, guests will not only be pushed physically and mentally — like plunging into a frozen lake in the Canadian Rockies or foraging for food in the deserts of the Great Basin — but Bear will be testing each on their survival skills. This time, they will be tested beyond other guests: after Bear teaches each of them a key set of skills, they will then have to master them on their own and deploy those skills at a high-intensity moment to earn their extraction from the wilderness.



A summer competition special featuring ZOMBIES stars completing challenges at EPCOT in an incredible adventure as part of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration.



George Banks leads the perfect life with his wife, daughter and son. However, when Annie, his daughter, decides to get married, he has a hard time letting go of her.



George Banks lives with his wife and misses his daughter, who is married. Soon, he finds out that his daughter is pregnant but also gets another unexpected surprise along the way.



“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

After a spooktacular night in the woods, the cast assembles for “Frozen’s” first read-through. But the return of Corbin Bleu and his intimidating documentary crew and the sudden disappearance of a core camper leave the Wildcats in disarray.



This is a collection of 10 animated shorts introducing our trio of young Super Heroes — Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales



Belle, a beautiful young woman, agrees to live with the Beast in exchange for the return of her abducted father. Soon, Belle discovers that her hideous captor is actually an enchanted prince.



Belle, a village girl, embarks on a journey to save her father from a creature that has locked him in his dungeon. Eventually, she learns that the creature is an enchanted prince who has been cursed.



Rapunzel, a naive and young girl, is locked up by her overly protective mother. Her wish to escape into the world outside finally comes true when she meets the good-hearted thief, Flynn.



After promising juicy drama for the “Frozen” documentary, E.J., Carlos and Val come with a Real Housewives-inspired plan: to turn rehearsals into “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake,” complete with fabricated storylines and staged vignettes. But when the fake drama pushes some very real buttons, E.J. realizes that he may have gone too far.



No episode details have been provided.





A man tries to get his family to mingle with the neighbours and form a rapport with them in an effort to fit in and find his place in society.



“Eureka!” tells the story of a young girl inventor who is way ahead of her time. Utilizing creative out-of-the-box thinking, she designs inventions and contraptions in the hopes of making the world a better place and moving her prehistoric community into a more modern era. With the help of her supportive parents, teacher, best friends—Pepper and Barry—and beloved pet mammoth Murphy, Eureka is learning to embrace that she is not ordinary … she’s extraordinary.



The adventures of various Disney characters are presented in chibi style.



Sing, dance and celebrate Doc McStuffin’s tenth birthday!



After an explosive rehearsal, the Wildcats are launched into battle: Color War, an annual all-camp competition where rivalries are not only formed but encouraged. The stakes are higher than the rock-climbing wall… but with so many games to be played, will the Wildcats ever feel like “one team” again?



No episode details have been provided.

This series will explore the breathtaking landscape and extraordinary wildlife in parks across America from the Rio Grande to Hawaii’s constantly erupting volcanoes. The series will capture not only the landscapes but intimate glimpses into the lives of the animals that inhabit these parks.



Undertake an aerial journey across Europe to discover things that are not so easily seen from the ground.



This insight into Sydney’s Taronga Zoo provides exclusive access to a conservation success story. Over a century old and nestled in Sydney Harbour, Taronga’s home to more than 5000 creatures and hundreds of keepers.



