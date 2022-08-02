Nothing phone (1) Price in India, Full Specifications & Features – 1st August 2022 – Digit

Ads

6.55" (1080 x 2400)

50 +50 | 16 MP

128 GB/8 GB

4500 mAh

The Nothing Phone (1) tries its best to be a renegade but some of the OnePlus DNA still creeps through. It’s rare for a newly founded company to go onto the stage and claim to be an alternative to Apple but that’s exactly what Carl Pei did earlier this year when he teased the Phone 1. Fast forward to the launch of Nothing Phone 1, you cannot ignore its iPhone-like vibe that feels more premium than a whole gamut of mid-range phones.

Nothing phone (1) Pros and Cons:

Pros – Unique design, 90 Hz refresh rate, Capable SoC

Cons – Not as bold a design as some would like, Only 2 rear cameras



Nothing phone (1) Verdict:

One of the most anticipated launches of 2022, the Nothing Phone (1) is slated to launch on July 12, 2022. The company took to Twitter to give a sneak peek of the upcoming phone’s design. The

image shows the hyped transparent back panel with white-coloured innards. The phone will have a flat-edged design and a dual camera set up. You can also see the outline of the wireless charging coil and some metal plates holding together parts of the phone.

Aside from the design, the Nothing Phone (1) is speculated to be a mid-range device sporting an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. This could be the Snapdragon 778G or the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The former is a chipset we’ve tested multiple times on phones such as the iQOO Z6 Pro, Realme 9 SE, and Vivo T1 Pro. It provides excellent gaming and real-world performance for the price. The phone will run on Nothing OS which is a proprietary operating system based on Android. Reports and leaks suggest that the phone could feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Phone (1) will exclusively be sold on Flipkart in India. It has also been revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu to make the price more pocket-friendly.

The starting price of Nothing phone (1) is ₹31,999 for the base variant with 8 GB 128 GB.

The Nothing phone (1) features a 6.55 inches OLED with 1080 x 2400 resolution.

The Nothing phone (1) has Dual setup with 50 +50 MP arrangement along with a 16 MP selfie camera.

The Nothing phone (1) has a 4500 mAh battery that supports fast charging 33 W over Type-C.

Yes, the Nothing phone (1) has a fingerprint sensor.

