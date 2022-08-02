A lifetime MS Office license for Mac plus expert training will only cost you $80 – Mashable

Ads

TL;DR: The Microsoft Office Lifetime License for Mac + Microsoft Office Courses(opens in a new tab) combo costs just $79.99 as of April 3. It’s normally worth $939, so you’re getting 91% off.

While you probably shouldn’t put “proficient in Microsoft Office Suite” on your résumé in 2022, it’s still pretty important that you are, in fact, proficient in the programs. Expertise in some tools — like Excel or OneNote — can be attractive to recruiters, but you should only include them if you are an actual expert.

The fact is, most people aren’t as skilled in the Office Suite as they claim. Opening Excel a few times and writing up a basic Word document do not count as proficiency. This Microsoft Office course bundle(opens in a new tab) from One Education — a variety of learning materials, including video and audio lectures, online exams, and more from a team of industry professionals — can help you actually achieve mastery. And it’s on sale alongside a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for Mac for only $79.99. It’s a $939 value total, which means you’ll save 91%.

The course bundle features 624 hours of content, split up into 136 lectures. You’ll learn how to perform calculations, modify, and manage workbooks in Excel, manage your workspace in Word, apply styles to streamline repetitive formatting tasks, use PowerPoint to make smart presentations, and make the most out of Access, Teams, and more. With no formal deadlines or schedules, you’re free to study at your own pace. And since you’ll have a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for Mac, you’ll be able to practice alongside the lessons.

The lifetime Microsoft Office Mac license includes instant access to download links and license keys for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. It’s a one-time purchase, so you won’t have to worry about monthly or annual payments. It’s a $349 value on its own, so the $79.99(opens in a new tab) price tag for both the MS Office license and the 624-hour training is quite the steal.

