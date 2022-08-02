Disney+ New Releases: April 2022 – Den of Geek

Ads

We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in April 2022 including a host of nature documentaries for Earth Day!

After debuting moody Marvel hero Moon Knight at the tail end of March, Disney+ is taking a bit of a breather in April.

On Disney+’s list of new releases this month, you won’t find any major Pixar, Star Wars, or Marvel (save for the continuing episodes of the aforementioned Moon Knight) releases. Instead, you’ll find something perhaps more valuable: BEARS.

Earth Day falls on April 22 this year and Disney+ is celebrating with four major nature documentaries. Polar Bear is narrated by Catherine Keener and follows a family of nature’s most adorable killing machines. Bear Witness is a companion piece that tells the story of the former documentary’s making. Explorer: The Last Tepui features elite climber Alex Honnold trying to scale another behemoth with a climbing team. And if that’s all a bit too grand, viewers can also spend some time living the rural life with The Biggest Little Farm: The Return.

And honestly: that’s kind of it. There’s Scrat Tales for Ice Age fans and continuing episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. But for the most part it’s nature’s month on Disney+ in April. Sometimes it pays to have National Geographic in the fold for times like this.

Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.

Written by

Alec Bojalad |

TV Editor at Den of Geek and Television Critics Association member. Based in Cleveland, Ohio. Very upset about various sporting events.

