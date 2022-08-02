Dogecoin Price Prediction – Will DOGE Price Hit $1 in 2022? – CoinQuora – Live Crypto News

Ads

#player62e2ab80a42f9.h5vp_player { width: 100%; border-radius: 0px; overflow: hidden; }

Your browser does not support the video tag.



#player62e2ab80a42f9.h5vp_player { width: 100%; border-radius: 0px; overflow: hidden; }#player62e2ab80a9cdf.h5vp_player { width: 260px; border-radius: 0px; overflow: hidden; }

Your browser does not support the video tag.



This Dogecoin Price Prediction article is based on technical analysis alone. Below, you will see the key metrics that we have taken into consideration upon coming up with our DOGE price analysis and prediction.

Dogecoin is one of the cryptocurrencies in the crypto world that continues to make noise. As a result, investors around the world are now closely monitoring the progress of the controversial cryptocurrency. In terms of trading volume, DOGE has a 24-hour trading volume that is around $397,484,249 presently.

Furthermore, the DOGE cryptocurrency is also famous in the Reddit community. For this reason, many participants of Reddit tend to join the Dogecoin craze lately. In addition, the massive participation of Reddit users has influenced the price of crypto lately together with intermediate tweets from Elon Musk.

Now that we are familiar with Dogecoin, do you think DOGE can continue its uptrend position this year considering that it gave its investors a return on investment that is over 170% in 2021? Are you already interested? Therefore, join me and let us head to the charts in this CoinQuora Dogecoin price analysis and price prediction 2022.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is related to the popular “Doge” Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo. Moreover, the open-source digital currency was created by Billy Markus from Portland, Oregon, and Jackson Palmer from Sydney, Australia. However, it was forked from Litecoin (LTC) in December 2013.

Dogecoin’s creators envisaged it as a fun, light-hearted digital currency that will have greater appeal beyond the core Bitcoin audience, however, it is related to a dog meme. Even more, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted many tweets on social media that Dogecoin is his favorite coin.

Now that we have an idea about DOGE, do you think DOGE will be profitable crypto in 2022? Join me and let us see the charts in this DOGE price analysis and DOGE price prediction.

As of the time of writing this Dogecoin price analysis, DOGE trades at $0.082 with a 24-hour trading volume of $397,484,249. The price of DOGE has increased by 1.82% in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, DOGE has a current circulating supply of 132.67B DOGE. Currently, the top cryptocurrency exchanges for DOGE are Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, Upbit, ZBG, Gate.io, Kraken, Bitfinex, and Kucoin.

Now, let’s proceed to the next part of this DOGE technical analysis for 2022.

Currently, Dogecoin holds 10th place on CoinMarketCap. But will the latest upgrades, development, and changes in the DOGE blockchain help the cryptocurrency price to reach higher? Let’s proceed to the charts in this DOGE price prediction article.

Keltner channel is a technical analysis indicator that is used to determine trend directions by measuring the volatility above or below the candlesticks. From the Keltner Channel signals for DOGE/USDT, we can deduce that the price of Dogecoin might get bullish since it had a recent recovery from its previous decline. However, in the long-term, the price might get bullish since top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are already getting bearish from the recent bullish run.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) measures the relative momentum in the magnitude of recent price changes so as to deduce oversold or overbought assets. The RSI value of the 1Day chart is 40.35. This shows that DOGE is showing a neutral trend since its RSI lies between 30 and 50. This value can trigger a bullish or bearish run if investors reposition themselves either towards the buyers or sellers.

From the chart above, the 100-MA is above the 50-MA which means that long-term investors would gain. However, since the gap between the two moving averages is wide and both moving averages are above the recently formed candlesticks, the price of the DOGE might maintain its recent gains for some days.

The chart below shows that Dogecoin has performed great over the past few days. Moreover, the DOGE price is over 4.8% in the last 7 days. If this trend continues, DOGE might run along with the bulls, overtaking its $0.100 resistance1 level and climb higher to $0.310 at the resistance6 level, the 2022 bullish signal.

Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the bears might take over and dethrone DOGE from its uptrend position. In simpler terms, the price of DOGE might plummet to almost $0.069, a bearish signal before any reversal could be expected.

Meanwhile, our long-term DOGE price prediction 2022 is bullish. It has a high possibility of surpassing its current all-time-high (ATH) at about $0.7376 according to CoinMarketCap this year. However, that will only happen if it breaks many previous psychological resistances.

If this bullish trend continues, DOGE will reach $0.7023 by the end of 2022. Moreover, the first half of 2022 is going to show fast growth, up to $0.27 before the rise will consolidate. With upcoming, partnerships, and developments reaching $1 is quite optimistic in the price point of view but undoubtedly feasible for the near future.

If DOGE holds a Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 60 by the end of 2022, buyers will then have ample time and stability to forge the next attack mission on the vital level at $1.5 in 2023, making it not plummet but play consistently

As per the latest upgrades, developments, DOGE price prediction, and new project forecasts of the platform, DOGE investors could expect many partnerships and integrations around 2024. Moreover, this might boost the price of DOGE in the crypto market, and it will be the best investment as the price can spike and reach around $3.

In the next four years, DOGE prices could race up to $5. However, reaching this level could not be so difficult for DOGE as additional medium, short-term, and long-term price targets could be found to purchase or sell orders. This indicates that DOGE has a high possibility of reaching a new ATH soon in the next four years as per the prediction.

By 2026, the price of DOGE would reach $10 since many individuals will have better knowledge of cryptocurrencies, therefore, increasing the investment in the industry.

As per the latest upgrades, developments, DOGE price prediction, and new project forecasts of the platform, DOGE investors could expect many partnerships and integrations around 2027. Moreover, this might boost the price of DOGE in the crypto market, and it will be the best investment as the price can spike and reach around $20.

In the next seven years, DOGE prices could race up to $40. However, reaching this level could not be so difficult for DOGE as additional medium, short-term, and long-term price targets could be found to purchase or sell orders. This indicates that DOGE has a high possibility of reaching a new ATH soon in the next seven years as per the prediction.

As per the latest upgrades, developments, DOGE price prediction, and new project forecasts of the platform, DOGE investors could expect many partnerships and integrations around 2029. Moreover, this might boost the price of DOGE in the crypto market, and it will be the best investment as the price can spike and reach around $70.

In the next nine years, DOGE prices could race up to $100. However, reaching this level could not be so difficult for DOGE as additional medium, short-term, and long-term price targets could be found to purchase or sell orders. This indicates that DOGE has a high possibility of reaching a new ATH soon in the next nine years as per the prediction.

Dogecoin has a bright future ahead of it in 2022. With the ongoing developments happening within the DOGE ecosystem, as well as in the overall crypto market, we may see DOGE reach new heights.

Ads

Bullish DOGE price prediction 2022 is between $0.10 and $0.31. As said above, it may even reach $1 if investors have decided that DOGE is a good investment in 2022, along with mainstream cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

DOGE is the native digital asset of Dogecoin. Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular “Doge” Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo. Dogecoin’s creators envisaged it as a fun, light-hearted cryptocurrency that would have greater appeal beyond the core Bitcoin audience since it was based on a dog meme.

Like other digital assets in the crypto world, DOGE can be traded on many exchanges. Users can obtain DOGE tokens by purchasing them from cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, Upbit, and Huobi Global.

DOGE is a good investment in 2022, this token could be considered by most of the crypto investors. However, DOGE has a high possibility of surpassing its current ATH at about $0.7376 by 2022.

DOGE is one of the active crypto assets that continues to maintain its uptrend position. If this bullish trend continues, DOGE might be able to break from $0.31 and go all the way to $1. Of course, this is very likely to happen if the bullish market continues to favor crypto.

DOGE is considered one of the top-rising cryptocurrencies this year. Also, along with the recorded achievements of DOGE in the past one year, we can say that DOGE is indeed a potentially good crypto to invest in this year.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is expected to reach $0.31 by 2022.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is expected to reach $1.5 by 2023.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is expected to reach $3 by 2024.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is expected to reach $5 by 2025.

Dogecoin (Doge) price is expected to reach $10 by 2026.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is expected to reach $20 by 2027.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is expected to reach $40 by 2028.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is expected to reach $70 by 2029.

Dogecoin (Doge) price is expected to reach $100 by 2030.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of CoinQuora. No information in this article should be interpreted as investment advice. CoinQuora encourages all users to do their own research before investing in cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Articles

✓ share :

Chukwuemeka is an author and cryptocurrency news writer/analyst. As a Mathematics graduate and trained analyst, he combines his Math knowledge and strong reading culture in contributing content and analysis for the development of cryptocurrency and blockchain space.

CoinQuora is an independent media organization that exists to inform and educate our readers regarding the latest news and updates in the crypto and blockchain industry.

Email: media@coinquora.com

Join over million readers and get the latest posts delivered straight to your inbox.

© Copyright 2022 All rights Reserved | CoinQuora

source