Nothing Phone (1) price leaked again, could be cheaper than iPhone SE – HT Tech

Nothing Phone (1) is barely a few days away from launch and almost everything about the phone has leaked. Be it its design, its specs, the OS, and even its price, everything about the Nothing Phone (1) has been leaked out to the public. However, the leaked prices are still uncertain and there is a certainty that Phone (1) could be cheaper than the iPhone SE 3rd Gen, which is currently one of the top selling smartphones in the world. A new leak once again sheds light on the possible pricing and here is what you need to know.

Based on a report from Rootmygalaxy, the Nothing Phone (1) will get three storage variants at launch. There will be a base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that could cost $397, which is approximately Rs. 31000. The second variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could set you back by $419, which is approximately Rs. 32000. Lastly, the top-tier variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by $456, approximately Rs. 36000.

Based on these leaked prices, it seems that the Nothing Phone (1) will trying to achieve a low starting price, which could make it accessible to more people. Most importantly, it could undercut the Apple iPhone SE 3 by some margin, which is a big deal considering that Nothing wants to beat Apple in the smartphone business.

However, the specifications that Nothing Phone (1) will have could make it seem pricey compared to another Snapdragon 778G+ phone already in the market – the Motorola Edge 30. Nothing could largely bank on its superior build quality and the Glyph interface to justify a higher price tag over the Motorola Edge 30. Many rumors say that the Indian prices could be far lower than the global prices. Hence, we all need to wait for July 12 to know the prices.

Leaks have so far suggested that the Nothing Phone (1) will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP + 16MP dual rear camera setup, a 4500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and wireless charging.

