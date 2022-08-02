Samsung Galaxy A04s Official UK Support Page Goes Live, Should be Revealed Soon – MySmartPrice

The Galaxy A04s is tipped to be powered by Exynos SoC.
Samsung’s next-gen M series budget phone, the Galaxy A04s has been in the news for a while now. The phone was spotted on multiple certifications and websites in the past. It was spotted on the Geekbench database with Exynos 850 SoC and Android 12 back in June and later on, more details of the Galaxy A04s 5G and Galaxy A04s were leaked.
Further, the Galaxy A04s was spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website revealing connectivity options and charging speed of the device. More recently, the Galaxy A04s’ live images were leaked and it is said to be under production. Now, with the device expected to launch soon in India as well as some global markets, the Samsung Galaxy A04s UK Support Page has gone live.
Samsung Galaxy A04s with SM-A047F model number has been spotted on the UK Samsung website. The support page usually goes live only when the phone is about to launch in that particular country. This means we can expect the Galaxy A04s to launch in the UK and also some other European countries soon. Apart from the model number and the support page, the site does not reveal anything about the phone.
The upcoming A series device will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 850 processor with 3GB RAM and will boot Android 12. The phone is expected to have an LCD display. The phone is expected to come with support for a 15W fast charger. In terms of design, the Galaxy A04s is said to come in a candy bar shape. The phone will come with a textured pattern on the back and the power button on the side is expected to double up as a fingerprint scanner and the volume buttons are on the right side. The phone is likely to feature a triple rear camera on the back.
The Samsung Galaxy with SM-A047 model number is in the production phase in India and the device is being made in Samsung’s Noida compound.
