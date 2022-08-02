Stocks open lower, Tesla stock gains, wheat prices fall – Yahoo Money

Ads

Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

BRAD SMITH: Welcome back to Yahoo Finance Live, everyone. Let’s take a look at the major averages here as we are just about six minutes into today’s trading session and also one of the first trading sessions in Leo season.

Taking a look at the major averages, you have the Dow. It’s down by about 4/10 of a percent. S&P 500, that’s also down by about 1/2%. And the NASDAQ composite, yeah, that, too, is down by about 1/2% right now. So we’ll continue to track that and also get over to Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre with more, who is checking in on the YFi Interactive for us. Ines.

INES FERRE: Yeah, Brad, and we had a strong month last month, but today starting a little bit weaker. So let’s take a look. As you were just mentioning the major averages, well, we’re also taking a look at the 10-year Treasury. I know Julie’s been watching that at 2.64% right now.

And then the US dollar index, which is pulling back just slightly– it’s interesting because usually we see that inverse correlation. When the dollar index goes down, you see that stocks go higher. Today, we’re watching a little bit of pressure on these stocks. We’re watching energy stocks in particular, which are leading to the downside. You’ve got financials and materials also on our YFi Interactive sector board. And then you’ve got consumer staples and consumer discretionary, though, that are in the green.

Over on the Dow, we’ve been watching the leader here being Boeing, up more than 5%. But you’ve got Chevron that’s down more than 2%. As I mentioned, energy stocks are off. You’ve got Caterpillar that is down. And Microsoft is also lower. Over on the NASDAQ 100, you can see out of the mega-caps, Tesla really the one that stands out, up more than 2 and 1/2%, as you’re seeing some of the EVs today that are seeing some green.

But nonetheless, you’ve got Alphabet that’s lower, Amazon that’s down slightly. Amazon had a great month last month, by the way. And then just taking a look at the Chinese ADRs, those are under pressure. And these have been under pressure over the last several weeks. I’m just pulling up a one-month chart here. You can see the losses for these last month, guys.

JULIE HYMAN: And also, Ines, let’s talk about commodities for a moment. We’ve been talking about oil this morning, which is moving down, but also you’re watching the agricultural commodities. What are we seeing on that front?

INES FERRE: Yeah, that’s right. You guys have been talking about WTI and Brent crude, which is down. But I’ve been watching corn and wheat futures. And this is because these are lower after that first grain shipment leaving Ukraine since February has– a deal was brokered last month in order to be able to ship out shipments out of Ukraine. And so we are watching these commodity prices lower.

One expert saying grain is finally moving. You saw, you remember– I’m going to pull up a year to date chart. You saw right after the invasion in late February where prices were really skyrocketing. And they are now– look, I mean, year to date, you’ve got corn futures that are just up 2 and 1/2% year to date, wheat futures that are up slightly. But you can see the movement that we saw in these futures right after that Ukraine invasion. And now these commodities are sort of near their start of the year level. Guys.

BRIAN SOZZI: A tasty move to a downside for corn. Ines Ferre, thanks so much.

Stock futures were lower on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had investors focused on geopolitical tensions ahead of the opening bell.

Blue star Lee Ryan has reportedly been arrested after allegedly getting “aggressive” and “intimidating” cabin crew on a flight. The pop star was accused of delaying the British Airways plane, which was travelling from Glasgow to London on Sunday (21 July), for 20 minutes. Passengers claimed to The Sun that Ryan “became aggressive with the air hostesses once it became clear he wouldn’t get given alcohol”.

‘University Challenge’ presenter was diagnosed with Parkinson’s last year

BP profits triple after 'exceptional' oil trading and high prices Instagram chief relocates to London as Meta scrambles to counter TikTok FTSE 100 dips 0.2pc; Pound falls amid US-China tensions Ben Marlow: China wants to tear HSBC apart and there’s nothing anyone can do to stop it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

The U.S. economy could have entered a recession before the calendar turned to 2022.

The US network used to get donated kidneys, livers and hearts to desperate patients has serious issues and "needs to be vastly restructured."

You could easily plan an entire trip around bar hopping in New York, with each evening dedicated to a different borough or vibe. Start by sipping on champagne mojitos to the sound of soft jazz, step through a secret phone booth to find creative cocktails, and end with a piña colada and some proper greasy grub at a classic dive bar. The hotel bar named as the birthplace of the Bloody Mary is certainly an apt choice for the day after.

New York is a smorgasbord of lip-smackingly good eateries, from the trendy and exotic to the quirky and classic. One minute you could be tucking into boiled chicken feet and spicy pho at a downtown dim sum depot; the next, a sizzling cut in a show-stopping New York steakhouse.

American author E.B. White once quipped about this city of eight million inhabitants: "New York provides not only a continuing excitation but also a spectacle that is continuing." And while he may have said this nearly a century ago, his words still ring true to this day. The City that Never Sleeps is in constant motion – yes, even at 3am – and while the surface may be always transforming, its heart never really changes. Spend a day seeing the sites in Manhattan and another day wandering the hea

Safoorah Ali started her quest four years ago and then got help from her mother during the pandemic when teachers weren't available.

BP has posted its biggest profits in 14 years after "exceptional' oil trading amid months of high energy prices as Russia's war on Ukraine worsens global shortages.

Sanclimenti did not reveal his occupation, over the course of the season

Five states will hold primary elections, firefighters in California continue to battle the McKinney Fire and more news to start your Tuesday.

The first shipment of grain to leave Ukraine under a deal to ease Russia's naval blockade was expected in Istanbul "after midnight," as Kyiv said Tuesday it had begun mandatory evacuations from the war-torn Donetsk region.

Drought and unusually hot weather have raised the salinity in Italy’s largest delta, where the mighty Po River feeds into the Adriatic Sea south of Venice, and it’s killing rice fields along with the shellfish that are a key ingredient in one of Italy’s culinary specialties: spaghetti with clams. At least one-third of the stock of prized double-valve clams raised in the Po Delta have died off. Plants along the banks of the Po River are wilting as they drink in water from increasingly salty aquifers and secondary waterways have dried up, shrinking amphibians and birds' wetland homes.

‘There are real concerns that our productivity as a whole is not where it needs to be for the head count we have’, Sundar Pichai said

Los Angeles' restaurant scene is buzzing, with top American chefs flocking to the city for its more affordable rents and its emphasis on creativity. And it’s not all vegan fare and green juices (though there is plenty of that on offer too, if it happens to be your bag) – the city boasts one of the most diverse culinary scenes in the country, with everything from first-rate sushi and upscale Mexican food to good-old American staples like hot dogs and burgers.

Lisbon has a vibrant nightlife scene, which spills onto the cobbled streets of Chiado, watches the dawn come up over the Tagus River and serenades the stars from rooftop bars in the fragrant, warm night air. There are haunts for the young and clubs for the locals; old favourites like O Pavilhão Chinês and newcomers like Praia no Parque, where dinner continues seamlessly into dancing. But, wherever you are, Lisbon’s dark, narrow streets, shimmering river and moonlit domed skyline, have a magical,

In spite of the fact that everyone has to drive everywhere, Los Angeles has no shortage of prime drinking establishments, from swanky rooftop hangouts to kitsch dive bars. This is a city with around 320 days of glorious sunshine and the drinking scene reflects that – you can have afternoon cocktails amid the soaring skyscrapers in Downtown, experience Hollywood glitz and glamour in the gardens of Beverly Hills, or drink Instagram-worthy sundowners by the beach in Santa Monica. Just keep your eye

Measuring 44 miles across at its widest, there’s no shortage of things to do in Los Angeles – the tricky part is finding the time to fit them all in. There are the perennial favourites, like the movie studio tours, surfing in Malibu or a trip to the ball game. Then there are the newer attractions, like the crop of contemporary art galleries that have opened up Downtown, revitalising the neighbourhood. There’s also shopping and stargazing and hiking to be done – follow the lead of the native Ange

source