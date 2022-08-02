Instagram Down memes: Users flood Twitter with hilarious memes; Check the funniest ones – HT Tech

Ads

Instagram Down memes: On July 5-6, 2022, Instagram faced a global outage. Users from various regions reported the Instagram outage. Many complained that they were unable to receive messages and others found that once sent, the message would disappear from the chat window. Unable to use the platform, many users rushed to Twitter to share their frustrations with Instagram. However, many took it as an opportunity to make memes and share them on the microblogging website. Soon, Twitter was flooded with hilarious reactions and memes on the latest issues suffered by Instagram. Read on to check out the hilarious memes.

The issue has now been fixed although it is not known what caused the glitch initially. According to Downdetector, an independent outage monitor, the issues were reported around 8 PM on July 5 and the reports peaked at around 11 PM when more than 1200 people reported facing issues with Instagram. The issue was resolved after 3 PM on July 6.

While Instagram became the cause of users’ woes, many users moved to Twitter to share their frustrations and annoyance. The hashtag #Instagramdown began trending on Twitter for the entire duration of the outage.

One Twitter user posted saying, “Anyone still having that same@problem with Instagram when messages are loading to be sent and refreshing dms to see the messages? I swear it’s not only me with this problem #instagramdown”.

Besides complaints, memes and funny posts were also shared with equal vigor. A user said, “Lowkey thankful that Instagram crashed. I’ll finally be able to study for my exams. Need #Instagramdown for the rest of the week”.

Vinay Prabhu wrote, “Another user wrote, “After almost 1 month away from instagram, today decided to break the streak and log back on. I think the universe is trying to tell me something”.

And if you think these are funny, check the hilarious memes below.

#Instagramdown People coming to twitter in order to

see what happen to Instagram pic.twitter.com/scsIZywU71

me after changing the pw for the millionth time and aggressively refreshing my dms #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/lFOOZTqgYf

me waking up every 5 mins to see if Instagram is working… #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/L3N2EKEl0A

footage me fixing instagram cause nobody else is.

#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ssfVwWlNEx

Me to Instagram after refreshing my phone 3 times and reinstalling Instagram 2 times.#instadown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/C0kNjEX9rD

Me after checking Instagram DM for 100th time#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/V4dEMQzLN1

Me on twitter looking if insta is really down or not#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/uiXJpaeBZl

This is not the first time in a while when Instagram has suffered an outage. On May 25, it suffered a major disruption when users were unable to log in to the platform, refresh feed or send direct messages. The issue lasted more than 3 hours before being fixed.

