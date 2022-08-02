Which Cryptos To Buy In A Bear Market? Gnox (GNOX), Binance Coin (BNB), And Pancakeswap (CAKE) | – Bitcoinist

Ads

The bear market has been tough for everyone. Not just in the crypto space, but in the traditional investment world, too. And despite recent losses across a vast range of different cryptocurrencies, the future is still extremely bright for crypto. That’s why many are arguing that now is the time to increase your holdings as these discounts might not be around for much longer. And while nobody knows how long this bear market will last, thinking in the long-term is a recommended mindset. Quick gains might be harder to come by right now. But that doesn’t mean they’re impossible.

So if you want to set your portfolio up for bear-market resistant success, you need to select the right coins and projects carefully. Confidence might be low in the wider market right now, but there’s still strong sentiment favouring a few key crypto projects. And these projects could be just what your portfolio needs to find a way out of the current bear market. Let’s have a look at a few expert picks that could help boost your portfolio’s credentials…

Gnox is arguably the best selection you could make for your portfolio right now in the current bear market. That’s because it’s already up massively in price over the last few weeks. And that’s not the only reason—Gnox offers great long-term potential by giving regular investors access to DeFi investment strategies, simply and easily, thanks to Yield Farming as a Service.

As the main token for the Binance exchange and ecosystem, Binance Coin has been growing in popularity recently. By helping pay transaction fees and also give users access to a range of different services, BNB is a great option for your portfolio. With the recent release of BNB Vault, Binance Coin holders now have an even easier way to stake crypto and earn passive income, which improves prospects for holders even more.

Pancakeswap is becoming an extremely important platform, rivaling Uniswap in the crypto token swapping market. Pancakeswap already has a ton of different supported cryptos, making it easy for holders of a range of currencies to make transactions across the crypto ecosystem. Its native token, CAKE, is used for transactions and can also be staked to earn passive income. Experts think CAKE has a great future, and it could be a great addition to your portfolio right now.

Gnox, Binance Coin and Pancakeswap are all expert picks for success in the current bear market. It’s strongly advised that you have a look at them closely for your portoflio as you try and escape current market conditions and skyrocket your financial future to success.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

