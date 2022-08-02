We asked if you've ditched your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro. Here's what you told us. – Android Authority

Ads

My colleague Robert Triggs recently wrote about how he reluctantly ditched his Pixel 6 Pro after nine months of using it as his daily driver. He had many reasons to do so, including connectivity problems, overheating, and other issues. So we asked our readers if they are still holding onto their Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. Here’s how they voted in our poll and what they had to say about their Pixel 6 experience.



We received over 30,000 votes in our poll about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Looks like most of the readers who bought a Pixel 6 Pro and voted in our poll (33%) are still holding on to their devices. More Pixel 6 users (23%) are also still using their phones than the ones who ditched them (6%).

Meanwhile, 12% of the respondents said that they would like to part with their Pixel 6 and 6 Pro units. 23% of the poll takers have never owned a Pixel 6 series phone.

Bruce: Absolutely zero problems with the P6Pro. Just love the phone. In fact on a recent trip to DC from Atlanta, there were two occasions where my son’s iPhone 13 couldn’t get a signal. And I was getting it on T-Mobile. Same thing going upstate GA mountains a couple of weeks ago. Maybe the Pixel just has better antennas for T-Mobile. In places where I lost signal, both phones did. But the Pixel restored signal faster as well.

Mike Shackleton: Yep, I always wait a while before buying, got mine in Australia for $200 off so it was basically the same price as a P6. Late June this year. It’s been flawless. 500Mb/s on 5G, doesn’t get hot. Battery life great. It’s a smartphone, sometimes I think people expect it to give them a happy ending every night.

Nima Nikuie: Overheating is the most serious issue. I’m in Las Vegas and my Pixel 6 pro turn itself off 2 or 3 times a day due to overheating. What gives? This is like a family shame which I keep secret from all my iphone user Friends.

John Sullivan: All of the 6’s have the same problem and it is the hardware. The Tensor chip is not great and the modem is absolutely horrible. Network battery standby is the BIGGEST user of battery on these phones aside from display. Charging and overheating is HORRIBLE, all thanks to the terrible choice Google made for a modem. Pixel 7 had better be MILES BETTER than the 6 or Google is toast.

deltatux: My Pixel 6 remains strong, got no reason to ditch it soon. Signal has been great aside from that buggy December 2021 update. Still ranks among the best phones I’ve used over the years.

Luc Lafreniere: Sadly, I’ve also had most of those issues on my P6P since launch.

Google Maps freezing: check

Glass scratched: check

Poor reception if the signal is low in the area: check. Cottage has very poor reception. Everyone else gets something, mine cuts all the time.

Overheating: check. All the time… the other day, Google Photos stopped uploading because it was too hot apparently. Got a note saying so from Google Photos. Never had that before.

Flaky wireless charging: check. Wow is that every flaky. Charges, stops… charges again, for no apparent reason. I suspect it’s related to heat…. but never had such issues with my Nexus 6P.

Connectivity in general: I had a bug of some sort after being in a remote connection for some time and having airplane mode on/off a lot. When I got back to civilization, it just would not connect to mobile data (not Wi-Fi). I tried everything to get it to connect. In the end, I had to reset my network settings and presto, connects again. I’ve been a Pixel fan for a long time… this really is frustrating.

on2wheels: There is absolutely no excuse and no defending Google anymore. You hit the nail on the head with suspecting a monthly patch broke more functions than it fixed. As a pixel 4a owner since release I can 100% support the theory of monthly patches. As a tech site you cannot in good faith keep recommending these top tier phones when basic functions keep failing, the pixel 5 was no different.

David: My Pixel 5 has been almost flawless since I got it. Overheated one time when I was taking 4K video in direct sunlight in 90 degree weather, but that’s it.

Beardednomad: Pixels were great (outside of the iPhone X Pixel Edition 4/4XL) up until the 6. The worst thing they did was ditch Qualcomm for “Tensor” (Exynos in disguise). This processor has been a complete disaster, Samsung isn’t even going to use their own flagship processors anymore they have admitted they aren’t good.

Benjamin Wuest: This is by far the worst phone I have ever owned. I can’t believe how much money I spent on this trash. Some days I’ll be texting with someone and my keyboard will just disappear and I’ll have to call them and apologize I can no longer text. Last week I needed to call 911 for an elderly lady that fell over and my phone could not connect to service despite having full bars. I had to borrow someone else’s phone! To call 911!

BrianHines: I never had it long enough to experience the overheating issues. I returned it in less than a month. Regardless of all the Fanboys defending it, it is without a doubt the worst fingerprint reader that exists on a phone in this price range. In addition to that the LTE performance on Verizon’s Network here in Phoenix was pitiful. Where my old Pixel 4XL never had any issues streaming as I drove around my pixel 6 would just cut out and drop back to 4G. When it did, the 4G performance was worse than it was on my Pixel 4XL too. The camera didn’t seem like a massive jump either. I’m going to hang on to my Pixel 4XL for a little while to see if they replace that trash intel LTE antenna and put in a fingerprint reader that’s not an abomination on the pixel 7. If not it might be time to try out an iphone for the first time since the iPhone 5. I really wish Google took the pixel line seriously. Also this stupid Pop-Up video ad that’s been playing the entire time I’m trying to leave a comment is gross and annoying.

Biscuit_tin: I’ll be paying my 6 Pro off on Verizon through 2023, or I would’ve ditched mine long ago. I was going to wait & get the S22 Ultra, but the positive things I heard about Pixels, plus the price made it too tempting. When I eventually get a new phone, it’s back to Samsung, or possibly Apple. I was bored AF with my phone the year I had an iPhone 12 Pro, but I miss the reliability. No problems & never had to worry about anything. The restrictions were a b****, though. Pixels have some neat tricks, but they’re not worth the trade-offs.

Will: I wish we could go back to the Nexus days when Google phones/tablets were actually amazing, with outstanding software. I never thought I’d see the day where I loved Samsung’s software above all other skins, I used to detest it but they really have overhauled everything and actually made features I can’t live without now on my S22 Ultra. This is just my opinion though it’s fair to love Pixels I just wish they were better.

jbriano: This article is so spot-on it’s scary. I just returned to the US from a three-week holiday in Italy and suffered through some of the same experiences. Connectivity was a nagging problem, including Wi-Fi. My wife’s iPhone consistently outperformed my Pixel 6 Pro by a large margin. Although we used her phone for all navigation tasks, it was my device that blasted through the limits on our international data plan—the Pixel was not able to connect to the weaker Wi-Fi signals at our Airbnb, and was pulling from 4G; the iPhone had no problem. The real disappointment was overheating! I ran Strava on a bike ride through Tuscany; ambient temperatures were ~85° F. The screen was off and the device was shaded in a backpack, but after three hours processes starting shutting down—the phone felt like it was melting! I was truly disappointed.

Fshack: I returned my 6 pro hours after I bought it. The cheap hollow loud screen, the world’s worst finger print scanner, and the over heating, and somewhat sluggish behavior was unacceptable. Enjoying the s22 plus. Solid phone in every way.

