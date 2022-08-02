Today’s deals: Early Prime Day sale, $5 Amazon Smart Plug, $99 AirPods, water slides, more – BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Amazon’s big Prime Day 2022 announcement finally dropped last week, so we know Prime Day is on July 12-13. Of course, we also know that Amazon’s early Prime Day sales are just as impressive as some Prime Day deals we’ll see this year! Here, I’ve rounded up the best early Prime Day sales you can shop on June 20, 2022!
There’s no question that the hottest early Prime Day deal among our readers is on Amazon’s popular smart plug. For a limited time, you can pick up the $25 Amazon Smart Plug with 412,000 5-star reviews for only $5 when you get an Echo Dot 3 & Amazon Smart Plug bundle for $29.99 or an Echo Dot 4 & Amazon Smart Plug bundle for $32.99.
Between those two deals, I would definitely opt for the 4th-gen bundle. It’s so much better and it’s only $3 more!
Other awesome early Prime Day deals available right now include AirPods Pro for just $174.99, a top-selling under-cabinet LED light bar for just $13.49, the lowest price ever on Apple AirTag 4-packs, the $130 Ninja Air Fryer AF101 for just $90, and more.
All that is just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for more of the best deals available right now.
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping – Queen Size, Set of 2 – Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Smart Plug ESICOO – Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$17.07 You Save:$2.90 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set – 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Swea… Price:$198.75 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… Price:$99.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug – Charcoal Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Navy Blue, HY1100/04, 2 Piece Set List Price:$24.96 Price:$19.99 You Save:$4.97 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap – Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies – Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe – Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$24.99 Price:$12.79 You Save:$12.20 (49%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price:$17.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$4.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… Price:$16.99 ($0.42 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.