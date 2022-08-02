Farmhouse Fixer Season 2: Details We Know So Far – The List

Ads

Boyband member Jonathan Knight did a major about-turn when he re-emerged as the star of HGTV’s latest acquisition, “Farmhouse Fixer.” Although the New Kids on the Block alum might seem like an odd choice to front a home renovation show, as his network bio points out, Knight has renovated more than 200 properties thus far. As he clarified, “Restoring the American farmhouse is not just a hobby for me — it’s my passion, my obsession and I’ve been doing it for more than 25 years.”

Knight added, “It’s so easy to just go knock down an old house. It’s way harder to renovate them so that families can enjoy them for years to come. That’s the reason this work is so worth it.” Per a press release announcing the show, the former boy bander is focused, specifically, on “meticulously restoring centuries-old New England farmhouses that deserve a second chance.”

“Farmhouse Fixer” debuted in March 2021, with Season 1 encompassing just six episodes. Naturally, fans are hungry for more of Knight and his stunning refurbishments. Here’s everything we know about “Farmhouse Fixer” Season 2 thus far.

The good news is that “Farmhouse Fixer” has indeed been renewed for another season. HGTV confirmed to People that there were more episodes on the horizon, with Knight subsequently sharing on Instagram that they’re slated to drop on August 24. The show was a major ratings hit for the home reno network, with a press release revealing it delivered “standout” ratings across the board, in several key demographics.

“Farmhouse Fixer” also consistently drove traffic to HGTV’s digital platforms, where it was among the top five most-watched series on HGTV GO. Moreover, content related to its debut season has earned over a million views across HGTV’s various social media platforms to date. As network president, Jane Latman, enthused, “Jonathan Knight in ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ had all the right stuff.”

She also noted, “It was a consistent ratings performer that drove double-digit increases over the prior six weeks and it was a must-watch show during its six-episode run. Once again, we have a winner.” Clearly, renewing the show for round two was a no-brainer for them.

In his Instagram post announcing Season 2 of “Farmhouse Fixer,” host and long-time renovator Jonathan Knight confirmed the upcoming episodes would continue to show him bringing “more centuries-old New England farmhouses back to life” alongside interior designer and friend Kristina Crestin. Fans can also expect to see guest appearances from fellow HGTV stars including Jenny Marrs, of “Fixer to Fabulous” fame, while “The Little Couple” fan favorites Bill Klein and Jennifer Arnold will be getting Knight’s help in locating their perfect New England farmhouse.

Elsewhere, “In the season premiere, Jonathan will help the Kuprycz family, who recently purchased a 1798 farmhouse in New Hampshire. The family, who live on the west coast, needs Jonathan to transform the cramped, mismatched house before they arrive. Undaunted by the long-distance renovation, Jonathan will step in to make the ramshackle old house into a gorgeous family home.” Although he’s most famous for his music, Knight’s passion for refurbishing old homes is well-documented, especially since he lives in New England, where they’re everywhere.

As the HGTV star complained to the Boston Globe, “For years, I’ve been driving down these roads, and then all of a sudden, all these vinyl-sided, cookie-cutter houses are going up. And it’s so sad because they don’t build houses like they used to do.” Through “Farmhouse Fixer,” he can continue making a case for older homes.

Jonathan Knight has made it clear that he’s in it for the long haul when it comes to restoring neglected properties to their former glory. In an interview with Heavy, Knight explained, “I think a lot of people think I’m just a boy-bander and this is just some other type of celebrity show. In reality, in 1994, when the New Kids disbanded, this became my full-time job and then we got back together in 2008. So now, I’m able to juggle both of these passions and I’m just loving every minute of it.”

Although the New Kids on the Block star acknowledged that social media made sharing his passion significantly easier, there’s something even more special about leading his own show and giving fans a front-row seat to every step of the process. Knight shared, “It’s just so much more rewarding for people to see that.” Funnily enough, as People notes, the pop star had worked alone prior to “Farmhouse Fixer,” admitting it was scary to take on clients and have them put their trust in him.

Thankfully, his passion and confidence shine through, with Knight noting, “I think the hardest part for me during this whole filming thing has been not crying with the homeowners when they see the house after it is all done. It’s such an experience.” With any luck, he’ll get plenty more opportunities to do so in future episodes.



