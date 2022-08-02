Elon Musk makes comeback on Twitter after 10 days. Here's what Tesla CEO posted | Mint – Mint

Ads

After a gap of 10 days, Elon Musk finally made a comeback on Twitter. The Tesla CEO’s long absence from Twitter left his more than 100 million followers and media speculating a lot. Musk who on averagely used to post a minimum of five tweets on the microblogging site suddenly became inactive on Twitter after June 21.

However, on July 2, that is after ten days, Musk posted four tweets. The world’s richest person tweeted a picture where he can be seen standing next to the pope, captioning it: “Honored to meet @pontifex yesterday.”

Elon Musk’s four teenage boys are also pictured, but not his 18-year-old transgender daughter who, on June 20 sought to change her name and sever ties with him. Musk has a total of eight children.

Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday pic.twitter.com/sLZY8mAQtd

The purpose and location of Musk’s meeting with the pope were not immediately clear.

In another tweet, he paid tribute to popular YouTuber Technoblade who recently passed away at the age of 23 due to cancer.

Wise words from SJM pic.twitter.com/snVNttsvn1

Feeling … perhaps … a little bored?



On June 21, Musk’s last post was about his company SpaceX and the Federal Communications Commission.

Musk, who entered into a $44 billion agreement in April to acquire Twitter and take the company private at $54.20 per share, has disputed the company’s internal estimate that spam and fake accounts make up less than 5% of the platform’s users.

Last month, the billionaire threatened to walk away from the deal earlier this month, claiming that the company breached its obligations under the merger agreement by “actively resisting and thwarting” his right to information on the spam and fake account data.

Twitter’s board has “unanimously recommended” that its shareholders vote to approve Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant.

The Tesla CEO has also spired to make Twitter an appealing system to use that is as inclusive as possible.

In the past also, Musk has taken break from Twitter. In June 2020 — shortly after the birth of his son, X — Musk announced that he’d be “off Twitter for a while,” only to return four days later. And in 2019, he quit tweeting for all three days after pondering the “good” of Twitter.

However, this time he did not announce why he was away from the social media platform for such a long period.

In real life, Elon Musk is a vacation-phobic. Back in 2000, when he was the CEO of PayPal, the company’s board had fired him while he was en route to Australia for a vacation. Musk had said he contracted a “near-fatal” case of malaria. Another time, one of his rockets exploded during his week off.

After the incidents, the tech titan said, “vacations will kill you”. in 2015, Musk claimed he had only taken two vacations since founding SpaceX in 2002.

