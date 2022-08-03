Robinhood Holds Almost One-Third Of Dogecoin In Circulation – Benzinga – Benzinga

Ads

According to a recent tweet from @DogeWhaleAlert, brokerage app Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD is in possession of 32 percent of the total Dogecoin DOGE/USD in the market.

Robinhood holds 42,436,664,891 of Dogecoin which is worth of $5,398,537,887.

#Robinhood's two known wallets—3334959 & 1699275—use eight known addresses, and the total combined amount of #Dogecoin held by RH on behalf of its investors is:



42,436,664,891 $DOGE

$5,398,537,887 USD

31.99% of the circulating supplyhttps://t.co/iWz81VqfEE

Earlier in Feb, DogeWhaleAlert reported that Dogecoin whales moved more than 800 million DOGE worth roughly around $54.20 million.

According to the report, one transaction carried 400,781,942 DOGE (the equivalent of $49,996,746). The other two moved roughly 205 million DOGE each, and were each worth $25,495,252.

Billy Markus tweeted a change.org petition titled “Add Dogecoin Wallet Support to Tipping Feature on Twitter” on Thursday.

dearest @Twitter,



please add #dogecoin to the Twitter tip jar options, it just makes too much sense – the OG tipping cryptocurrency on the internet belongs there #DogeTwitterTipJar



everyone else can sign the petition: https://t.co/rvknI6lJzp



5000+ shibes strong and counting! pic.twitter.com/HEZs3VytAT

Markus also shared data from 2014 that indicated approximately 77 million DOGE were tipped on Reddit tip bot.

