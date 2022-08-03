Twitter Takeover: Coverage of Elon Musk's Push to Acquire the Social Media Giant | Delaware Business Court Insider – Law.com

MENU
With a new lawsuit now unfolding in Delaware’s Court of Chancery over Elon Musk’s proposed Twitter acquisition, the controversial entrepreneur is likely to once again find himself litigating a lot in the First State.
July 31, 2022 at 10:50 AM
2 minute read
Securities Litigation
Last month, Musk, who recently escaped liability in a shareholder suit involving his electric vehicle company, Tesla, proposed buying the social media giant for $44 billion. With the legal fight over the buyout beginning to heat up, the Delaware Business Court Insider plans to bring you all of our coverage right here. So please continue checking back on this page, as it will continue to be updated with the latest coverage from around Law.com publications.
