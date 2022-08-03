Huobi Becomes Latest Crypto Exchange to Receive Provisional Approval From Dubai Regulator – Exchanges Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

by Terence Zimwara

Huobi recently became the latest cryptocurrency exchange platform to be granted provisional approval by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, a statement from the company has said. The provisional approval allows Huobi to offer virtual asset exchange products and services to “pre-qualified investors and professional financial service providers.”

The Asian cryptocurrency exchange platform, Huobi, has become the latest digital asset services company to receive provisional approval from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). According to a statement released by the exchange, this approval gives Huobi’s United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based entity the authority to offer “a full suite of virtual asset exchange products and services.”

Before giving Huobi its approval, VARA had granted another provisional license to Seychelles-based crypto trading platform OKX. Also, before this, the regulator had issued approvals or licenses to Binance, FTX, and Coinmena.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the crypto exchange said it will be targeting so-called professional investors. Concerning spot and over-the-counter (OTC) trading services, Huobi said these will be extended “to a limited subset of pre-qualified investors and professional financial service providers.”

Establishment of Regional Headquarters

Huobi also suggested that getting the provisional license paves the way for the establishment of the exchange’s regional headquarters in Dubai. In remarks following the granting of the provisional license, Huobi Group CFO Lily Zhang said:

The Dubai Government is committed to turning the Emirate into a global hub for the future digital economy and being at the forefront of financial innovation. Huobi is optimistic about the city’s potential and the future opportunities it offers.

Zhang added that her organization is looking to work to “foster growth of the virtual asset industry there.”

Besides the license from VARA, Huobi said in the statement that it has also obtained licenses in other regions such as South Korea, Japan, and Gibraltar.

Terence Zimwara is a Zimbabwe award-winning journalist, author and writer. He has written extensively about the economic troubles of some African countries as well as how digital currencies can provide Africans with an escape route.



