Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp – Defense World

Posted by admin on Jul 11th, 2022

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,264.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,545.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

