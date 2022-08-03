Report: Crypto Hardware Wallet Maker Ledger Seeks $100 Million Capital Raise – Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Jamie Redman
The French cryptocurrency hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger is seeking to raise fresh new capital after raising $380 million in June 2021, according to sources familiar with the matter. The hardware wallet company Ledger is reportedly looking to raise at least $100 million from strategic investors.
According to Bloomberg, the French crypto hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger is seeking more funds after the firm’s Series C last June. At the time, Ledger raised $380 million in a finance round led by 10T Holdings, and it gave Ledger a post valuation of around $1.5 billion.
Founded in 2015 by Éric Larchevêque and Thomas France, Ledger has propelled itself as one of the top crypto hardware wallet manufacturers worldwide. Ledger competes with other popular digital currency hardware wallet makers like Trezor, Ellipal, Coolwallet, Safepal, and Coinkite.
The report published on July 30 says that “people familiar with the plans” said that Ledger is “in talks to raise at least $100 million in a funding round that will give it a higher valuation.” Bloomberg’s Gillian Tan, Hannah Miller, Anna Irrera, and Olga Kharif contacted Ledger and the company declined to comment on the alleged funding round.
Ledger sells the Nano S Plus and the Nano X series hardware wallets for prices between $79 to $149 before taxes. Both wallets are non-custodial cryptocurrency hardware wallets that can store, send and receive dozens of digital currencies. Ledger’s ostensible capital raise talks for $100 million follows the recent Straits Research report that indicates the hardware wallet market is projected to grow to $1.72 billion by 2030.
The market intelligence company Straits Research says that the Asia-Pacific region shows the highest market share of hardware wallets worldwide and the highest potential of projected growth stems from the area as well. While Ledger enjoyed a $380 million capital injection in June 2021, that summer the company suffered blowback stemming from several leaks of information tied to customer data. At the time, scammers were reportedly attacking existing Ledger customers to steal their private seeds.
Since then the company has continued to expand and last week Ledger Live, the company’s native software program added Cardano (ADA) token support with the ability to manage 100 Cardano-based tokens. ADA support was implemented in June this month the France-based hardware wallet maker introduced colorized Nano S Plus and Nano X series wallets. The new color names were chosen by the community and include “Mystic White, BTC Orange, Deepsea Blue, Ice, Cosmic Purple, and Blazing Orange.”
What do you think about the report that claims Ledger is looking to raise $100 million from investors? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.
Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 5,700 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.
Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.
Ripple CEO: SEC Lawsuit Over XRP ‘Has Gone Exceedingly Well’
The CEO of Ripple Labs says that the lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against him and his company over XRP “has gone exceedingly well.” He stressed: “This case is important, not just for Ripple, it’s … read more.
Central Bank of Brazil Confirms It Will Run a Pilot Test for Its CBDC This Year
The Central Bank of Brazil has confirmed that the institution will run a pilot test regarding the implementation of its proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital real. Roberto Campos Neto, president of the bank, also stated that this … read more.
Check all the news here
Report: Crypto Hardware Wallet Maker Ledger Seeks $100 Million Capital Raise – Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News
by Jamie Redman