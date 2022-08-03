Nothing Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord 2T: how different are these phones from each other, price is mid-range – – News84Media.com

Ads

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Tappu’ ready for first music video, will say ‘Sorry sorry’ to Kanika Mann

Aamir Khan said on post-divorce relationship with Kiran Rao – we are still like family

Raja Chaudhary admits alcohol addiction is the problem, accuses Shweta Tiwari, says ‘image has been damaged’

Cricketer KL Rahul called Athiya Shetty a ‘thief’, know what the problem is

Laal Singh Chaddha: Asking 17-year-old Mona Singh to play the role of her mother, Aamir Khan clarified, saying: If you see her…

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Portfolio: Rocket Becomes Nazara Tech Stock, Jumps 13% Today, Jefferies Opinion – Buy Now

IRCTC Tourist Package: A chance to visit Bodh Gaya, Rajgir and Nalanda at a lower cost, IRCTC has brought a special tourist package

Foreign investors stunned in Indian stock market invested Rs 4,989 crore in shares in July

NPS scheme: special account opened in the name of the woman, Rs 44,793 will be available every month, see what is special

Rise in interest rates: DBS Bank gave a big gift to customers, again raised interest rates on FD

HostGator Cloud Hosting Price for WordPress Website (2022)

BlueHost Cloud and VPS Hosting for WordPress (2022)

Cloudways Managed WordPress Hosting – Features (2022)

HostGator Cloud Hosting Price for WordPress Website (2022)

BlueHost Cloud and VPS Hosting for WordPress (2022)

How To Get Personal Loan Through LoanBuzz Apps

How To Get Personal Loan Through ePaisa Loan App

Cloudways Managed WordPress Hosting – Features (2022)

In Somalia, a former Shebaab leader appointed minister

In Beirut, the remains of grain silos or the challenge of collective memory

Another big step from Russia, Ukrainian military unit Azov Regiment declared terrorist group

“Go camping”, “knit”: a coded language on TikTok to help people in the United States get abortions

US Congressman Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan despite warnings from Beijing

Group admin power will increase on WhatsApp, permission will be given to delete messages

Fantastic headphones that last up to 50 hours, 2 hours of playtime in 10 minutes of charging, the price is very low

Google begins merging Google Duo and Meet, updates released for Android-iOS users

Launched Xiaomi’s smart glass, the product is equipped with powerful features such as a 50MP camera

Launched IQOO 9T 5G Phone with Best Cameras and Super Powerful Battery, Know the Features and Price

Fake drugs in UP district hospitals: State laboratory report on drug testing revealed, drugs are from Lucknow company in Saharanpur

Female students show off their talents in a cultural program in Kannauj: the deputy minister takes the oath of allegiance to the national flag, female students of the NCC are saluted

Expansion of these trains for passenger comfort: considering the influx of passengers, the railway administration has increased the number of trains

Drunk cop tramples 2 people with car: 1 killed, fight between police family members, accident on Kanpur Prayagraj highway

The brother was beaten to death in front of his brother in Badaun: dispute over the bund of the farm, the young man who died was a student of the BSC

Tech

Tech

Tech

Tech

Tech

Tech

Published

on

By

The Nothing Phone 1 and the OnePlus Nord 2T are both mid-range smartphones.

While the back of the Nothing Phone 1 is completely transparent, the OnePlus Nord 2T features a simple design.

There is also a big difference between the camera and processor of the Nothing Phone 1 and the OnePlus Nord 2T.

None of Phone 1 vs. OnePlus Nord 2T:Recently, Nothing Phone 1 with transparent back was launched in India, and for information, let us tell you that this is the company’s first smartphone, which was launched by Carl Pei. Yes, Pei is there who was the co-founder of OnePlus. In such a situation, let us know what the difference is between the company’s OnePlus Nord 2T and the Nothing Phone 1, and in what range the two sell.

Design: The OnePlus Nord 2T follows the design of a normal Android phone. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 1 comes with a very special design. Its back comes with a transparent panel and it gets an LED light, called Glyph interface. The Nothing Phone 1 has flat edges like the iPhone, while the Nord 2T looks like the rest of Android.

(Also Read – Airtel’s Good Plan! Get Free Calls for a Whole Year by Recharging Once, You’ll Get 2GB Data Every Day)

Display: The OnePlus Nord 2T phone has a 6.43-inch Full HD display, which supports 90Hz refresh. OnePlus Nord 2T also has an AMOLED panel and HDR 10+ certification. On the other hand, Nothing Phone 1 has a flexible 6.55 FHD+ OLED display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits, and its display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The MediaTek Dimension 1300 chipset is available in OnePlus Nord 2T, in which up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage are provided.

On the other hand, the Snapdragon 778G + SoC processor was given in Nothing Phone (1), and it is equipped with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

(Also read – A new group related feature is coming to WhatsApp, a new facility for users)

Camera: As for the camera, the OnePlus Nord 2T has a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the 32-megapixel front camera is available in OnePlus Nord 2T. As a camera, the phone has a single camera lens with a dual 50-megapixel camera lens. Its main focus is the Sony IMX766 sensor.

Battery: The OnePlus Nord 2T phone supports 80W charging and has a 4500mAh battery. The company claims that the phone’s charger will charge it to 100% in about 30 minutes.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone comes with a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

What is the price difference?

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant starts at Rs 28,999 and goes up to Rs 33,999 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

The 8GB/128GB variant of Nothing Phone 1 has been priced at Rs 32,999. Meanwhile, the price of the 8GB/256GB variant of the phone has been kept at Rs 35,999 and the 12GB/ 256 GB has been priced at Rs 38,999.

Be the first to read the latest news in Hindi News18 Hindi | Today’s Breaking News, Live Updates, Read Most Trusted Hindi News Website News18 Hindi |

Keywords: mobile phone, Nothing Ear 1, OnePlus, Smartphone review, Technical News

FIRST POST: July 30, 2022, 1:00 p.m. HST

,

Twitter is working on a new feature, users will now be able to add multiple media files in a single tweet

YouTube has brought Edit in a Short Tool, making short videos will be very easy, know how it will work

Infinix Hot 12 Pro launching in India today will get 50MP camera and powerful battery

Major Google 7 and 7 Pro information leaks, claims Tipster will launch on October 6th

OnePlus dominates! No. 1 brand in India in the segment of smartphones Rs 30,000 to 50,000

OnePlus 10RT could be OnePlus’ next phone, know the leaked features

OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS launched in India, will run for 20 hours on a single charge

Amazon Great Freedom Sale will start on August 6! Gadgets, Electronics 40% off

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Copyright News84Media.com 2022. All Rights Reserved

Ads

source