Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon Prime Day 2022 Switch Sales – Country Living

Stock up on games and accessories at a discount.

Prime Day is upon us! officially announced that the event will be back in July this year, so mark your calendar for July 12 and 13. It’s the perfect time to stock up on essentials and get great deals on fashion, smart TVs, robot vacuums, Kindles, and more!

Video games and systems are another category to keep an eye on during Prime Day as we tend to find deep discounts on these items. As far as consoles go, we love the Nintendo Switch. It’s the perfect portable system, and it has a wide variety of family-friendly games.

Luckily, the Switch consoles are a bit easier to find than they were a year ago, so if you’re not an owner yet, this will likely be a good time to pick one up. Nintendo doesn’t traditionally do big discounts on consoles, but they do have significant sales on bundles. We’ll be on the lookout for the best sales on Nintendo Switch bundles and games.

If you’re one of the many people who purchased a Switch during the Covid-19 pandemic, now’s the perfect time to add some games to your collection! Buy some games on sale to set aside for upcoming birthday or Christmas gifts, or treat yourself to a new game just for you!

We’ll be updating this story as more information throughout the sale. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, sign up now!

