Deals: Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro dips to $2,279 & it's in stock – AppleInsider

B&H Photo has issued a steeper price drop on Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16-inch, bringing the standard model in Space Gray down to $2,279 ($220 off), the cheapest price of 2022. Plus, get free expedited shipping.

The exclusive MacBook Pro deal delivers cash savings of $220 off* Apple’s standard 16-inch MacBook Pro in Space Gray, bringing the cost down to $2,279 — the lowest we’ve seen this year.

This particular spec features the Apple Silicon M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU. It also has 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. Best of all, it’s in stock at B&H and ready to ship with free expedited delivery in the contiguous U.S. That puts the machine in your hands nearly two months quicker than ordering from Apple itself — without even factoring in the exclusive savings.

Looking to extend the savings even further? Payboo cardholders in qualifying states can save on sales tax, potentially putting another $180+ back in your wallet.

This exclusive discount is in addition to several other deals going on now on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which can be found in this deal roundup, along with our Mac Price Guide.

To activate the exclusive pricing, you must shop through the B&H pricing links in this post from a laptop or desktop computer. We’re sorry, but the offers cannot be redeemed in B&H’s mobile app at this time.

