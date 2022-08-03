Get the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Apple M1 processor for $899 – The Verge

Ads

Plus, deals on gaming peripherals, smart home accessories, and an LG OLED TV

There is no better screen in the world of tablets (yet) than the Mini LED panel on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro of 2021. While Mini LED is not super common yet — though we did see more of it announced at CES 2022 — it’s appealing as it achieves deeper black levels, a high contrast ratio, and high brightness. It’s also more expensive than a traditional LCD panel, so any dollar saved can be a worthwhile one.

If you want that Mini LED-equipped iPad Pro, we have a solid discount to share. Apple’s Wi-Fi-equipped base 128GB storage configuration is $100 off. This model usually runs for $1,099, but Amazon is selling it in the silver colorway for $999. The 2021 iPad Pro also packs Apple’s stellar M1 processor, ensuring its performance can not only push all those pixels but do so with speed and with the promise of enough performance headroom to likely stay that way for years to come. If you prefer more storage, you can get the 256GB configuration for $1,099 at Walmart (also $100 off). Read our review.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro comes with the company’s own M1 processor and Thunderbolt. However, the 12.9-inch model also touts the best display of any tablet available.

The PowerA Fusion Pro wireless controller for Switch is an intriguing alternative to Nintendo’s Switch Pro controller. Amazon has the Fusion Pro in its slick white-and-black colorway for $65.99, a savings of $34 off its usual price.

The PowerA Fusion Pro may be worth considering if you want to try something that’s as close as you can get to a Switch-equivalent to the Xbox Elite controller. It has customizable analog sticks and optional rear paddle buttons. When it’s wired to your Switch dock, its 3.5mm headphone jack can pipe game audio to your headphones. It also lacks some things found in the Switch Pro controller, like rumble and Amiibo support. Read our review.

The PowerA Fusion Pro wireless is a customizable alternative to Nintendo’s Pro controller for the Switch. It comes with swappable sticks, mappable rear paddle buttons, friction rings, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a zip-up case.

From a cute white controller to a cute white camera, the Wyze Cam v3 is an inexpensive home camera that supports 1080p recording with weather resistance for outdoor use. Amazon has it with kitted out with a spotlight LED for just $36.60, saving about $16 and making it an excellent option for monitoring a front door, like a mini flood light for a much cheaper price.

The Wyze Cam v3 also supports both color and black-and-white night vision, so its ability to see in the dark is quite good even when the spotlight is not in use. These little cameras are some of the most affordable ones around, offering solid video quality with motion detection, two-way audio, and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Wyze Cam v3 can record 1080p both indoors and outdoors, thanks to its IP65 weather resistance and color night vision.

While the recent CES 2022 announcements featured new innovations coming to OLED TVs, the promise of even better tech will ultimately bring us even more expensive OLEDs. As for the here and now, the 48-inch LG A1 OLED is $846.99 at Amazon, saving $353 off MSRP. The A1 may not be the top tier in LG’s lineup, but if you don’t need a giant TV you can’t go wrong saving money on this affordable panel.

OLEDs are a great choice in general for deeper black levels and excellent contrast, but you don’t have to break the bank. We have featured the popular LG C1 OLED TVs numerous times, though today’s deal on its entry-level A1 counterpart gets us below $1,000 — not something you see every day for OLED. Unlike the C1, which features a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports, the A1 tops out at 60Hz and doesn’t support 4K at 120Hz. Still, it seems like a solid TV.

LG’s entry-level OLED TV, the A1, has an auto low-latency mode and offers support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. Unlike pricier OLEDs, however, it lacks a fast refresh rate.

Update 1:50PM ET, January 12th: The Amazon price of the 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV increased from $796.99 to $846.99, and has been updated in the copy and product card.

