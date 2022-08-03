Dogecoin price to provide positional traders a discount to buy DOGE before a 90% rally – FXStreet

Ads

Akash Girimath

FXStreet Follow Following

Dogecoin price is at crossroads and shows signs of a steady consolidation above a stable support level. However, there needs to be momentary pain before a long-term and explosive rally originates.

Dogecoin price triggered a 71% crash between April 25 and June 18, which was due to the aftereffects of the LUNA-UST debacle and the ripple effects that blew up the Three Arrows Capital. Regardless, DOGE managed to form a bottom and trigger a run-up.

The volume profile for this range shows that the highest volume traded level, aka Point of Control (POC) at $0.066, is currently being tagged by DOGE. While this barrier serves as a support level, a breakdown of this level is necessary to collect the sell-side liquidity resting below equal lows formed at $0.057.

Interestingly, the aforementioned level also coincides with the demand zone, extending from $0.057 to $0.048, making it a high-probability reversal area.

Therefore, this dip is the best opportunity for swing and position traders to buy or long DOGE at this level. The rally that emerges here is likely to shatter through the short-term resistance levels and retest the midpoint of the 71% crash at $0.110.

In total, this move would constitute a 90% upswing and is likely where the upside is capped for the Dogecoin price.



DOGE/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, if the Dogecoin price produces a daily candlestick close below the $0.048 level, it will create a lower low and will invalidate the bullish thesis. This development could see DOGE move down to $0.045 or $0.040 levels.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Ethereum price plunged 6.5% in the last 24 hours as bears cemented their presence in the new month. The second-largest cryptocurrency moved higher last week, where it nearly brushed shoulders with $1,800. A glance across the crypto market reveals rampant overhead pressure, with Bitcoin price losing 2% of its value. More losses are likely as the week progresses, especially if bulls fail to reclaim recent highs.

XRP performs a U-turn after sweeping crucial levels and collecting liquidity. This retracement seems apparent, especially considering the bearish outlook for BTC from a lower time frame perspective and altcoins’ high correlation with it.

Dogecoin price is at crossroads and shows signs of a steady consolidation above a stable support level. However, there needs to be momentary pain before a long-term and explosive rally originates.

Shiba Inu announced the name of the new NFT game currently under development. The mobile NFT game is called Shiba Eternity, and Shiba Inu developers created the project in collaboration with a world-leading video game developer.

Bitcoin has overcome the 200-week SMA and 30-day EMA, denoting a major surge in bullish momentum. As a result, BTC could revisit anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 soon. A daily candlestick close below 200 four-hour SMA at $21,117 will invalidate this bullish thesis.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source