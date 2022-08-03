ZINU NFT Project Launches Today – NFT Culture

Ads

BUY OUR COMMUNITY TOKEN

newsletter, NFT News, NFT Projects ZINU

ZINU was created as a passion project that has grown into a movement focused on completely disrupting the industry through royalty-free, decentralized intellectual property. With a complex and compelling storyline for our character, we aim to connect and empower the community to be part of a growing brand that can be used and commercialized from entertainment and gaming, to apparel, toys, and collectibles.

Is the team Doxed?

The team is KYC verified via InterFi Network

The main developer has doxed publicly on Twitter

Is there an Audit for the contract?

Yes — the contract has been audited by CertiK which can be read here: https://www.certik.com/projects/zombieinu — additionally, we have activated 24/7 CertiK Skynet security surveillance for the project.

Newsletter: https://www.nftculture.com/newsletter/

Join Our Discord: https://discord.gg/nftculture

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFTCulture

WE WOULD LOVE TO FEATURE YOUR WORK.

get the latest news, artist drops, Projects, and more.

Become a Guest Blogger

NFTCulture exists at the intersection of art, culture, and the blockchain. Our mission is to triangulate the relationship between artists, collectors, and the myriad of marketplaces to create a strong community that benefits all.



The Content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our Site constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by NFTCulture or any third party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Disclaimer:

To feature art and artists, we try to embed or link directly to the source of the artist. Sometimes that is not possible, so we try and provide proper representation. If your art is featured on this website and you want it removed. please let us know and we will remove immediately.





source