Nothing Phone 1 update brings better third-party charger support, more – Android Authority

Welcome to the Nothing Phone 1 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the Nothing Phone 1. We’ll detail the current software version and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out.

The Nothing Phone 1 launched with Nothing OS atop Android 12. The company is offering three years of OS updates, theoretically meaning that the phone will get Android 15. The handset is also slated to receive four years of security patches.

August 1, 2022: It looks like Nothing Phone 1 owners have another update on their hands. GSMArena reports that the company pushed out the Nothing OS version 1.1.2 update to the device. The update weighs in at 38.28MB and has a host of tweaks.

For one, the update turns the always-on display off at night by default. It also improves charging performance, brings better support for third-party chargers, adds a toggle for showing the fingerprint scanner icon when the display is off, and fixes a Bluetooth codec issue. The changelog also points to a host of other unnamed fixes and tweaks.

There’s no word on countries receiving this update, but we’re guessing that everyone will receive this update in the next few days.

