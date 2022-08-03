VIDEO: Full Trailer for 'Andor' Released, Premiere Date Delayed – WDW News Today

Ads

“Andor” is now coming to Disney+ on September 21, and the full trailer has finally been released.

Season 1 of “Andor” follows Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor five years before the events of “Rogue One.”

Watch the full trailer below.

It was also announced that three episodes will premiere simultaneously.

