VIDEO: Full Trailer for 'Andor' Released, Premiere Date Delayed – WDW News Today

Aabha Sharma
“Andor” is now coming to Disney+ on September 21, and the full trailer has finally been released.
Season 1 of “Andor” follows Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor five years before the events of “Rogue One.”
Watch the full trailer below.
It was also announced that three episodes will premiere simultaneously.
